Mike Trout Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Los Angeles Angels star to break playoff drought

Mike Trout is arguably the greatest baseball player of the last 30 years, with the superstar outfielder putting his name into the "Greatest of All-Time" conversation. However, the one knock on his Hall of Fame resume is the fact that he has only played in one playoff series, which took place in 2014.

Trout was 22 years old during the only postseason series of his career, however, the only hit he had in the playoffs was a home run. The fact that one of the greatest players in MLB history has only played in three playoff games has been one of the biggest failures in modern baseball history.

"TROUT GO AHEAD HOMER. Angels take the lead in the 9th (via @BallySportWest)" - @MLBONFOX

This lack of postseason appearances has led baseball fans hoping to see Mike Trout moved to another, more competitive team. While Trout will be under contract until the end of the 2030 season when he will be 38 years old.

If this is indeed the final contract he will have in his career, there is a realistic shot that it won't solely be with the Los Angeles Angels. Here's a look at three landing spots for the three-time MVP if the Angles were to trade him at some point.

The Philadelphia Phillies could be a dream come true for Mike Trout

Trout was born in 1991 in Vineland, New Jersey. However, he grew up in Millville, New Jersey, eventually developing his nickname "The Millville Meteor". Because of his proximity to Philadelphia growing up, Trout grew up a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies fan, even attending their World Series parade in 2008.

While the Phillies will already have Bryce Harper under contract until 2031, the thought of pairing two of the greatest players of their generation could be something for baseball fans to drool over.

The New York Yankees could land Trout in a blockbuster deal

If there is a team with the prospects to make a massive deal for Trout, it's the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers and their fans have dreamt of Trout in the pinstripes for years, but could it actually happen? Absolutely it could, in recent years, it's been proven that no player is untradeable.

Luckily for the New York Yankees, they possess a wealth of top-tier prospects that could tempt the Angels to go through with the deal. Prospects such as Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Austin Wells could all be in play if the Bronx Bombers were to land Trout.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could make an offer the Angels can't refuse

The Los Angeles Dodgers could present the Angels with a prospect package that could make the club consider moving their franchise star. While it may be a difficult decision, if the package was right, the Los Angeles Angels could admit defeat and enter a rebuilding stage.

Similar to the New York Yankees, the Dodgers are loaded with young talent that could interest the Angels. Catcher Diego Cartaya and right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller are among the top prospects in the entire MLB. If the Angels were to land Mike Trout, they could likely demand a massive prospect haul.

