Mike Trout vs. Bryce Harper: Comparing the Careers of the Two Superstars 

The word "superstar" gets thrown around so much that the word has lost some of its meaning. Yet when it comes to Mike Trout and Bryce Harper, they are true baseball superstars.

In an article released in 2011 by Bleacher Report, Harper and Trout were ranked as the two best prospects in baseball. While Trout was always a top prospect, there were few young players as hyped-up as Bryce Harper was when he burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Bryce Harper Sports Illustrated cover when he was 16 years old, 2009 Bryce Harper Sports Illustrated cover when he was 16 years old, 2009 https://t.co/5kmBa9uHE0

"Bryce Harper Sports Illustrated cover when he was 16 years old, 2009" - Baseball in Pics

Dubbed "Baseball's Chosen One", it seemed impossible for Harper to reach the heights that were placed upon his shoulder. Yet, against all odds, Bryce has certainly proved to be one of the best baseball players of his generation.

In 11 seasons, Harper has won 2 MVP awards, an NLCS MVP award, was named Rookie of the Year, 2 Silver Slugger Awards, as well as being selected to the All-Star team 7 times. While he is yet to win a World Series championship, Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are currently in the hunt, trailing the Houston Astros 3-2 for the 2022 crown.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA LEGEND BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA LEGEND https://t.co/DajelAZGy8

"BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA LEGEND" - Talkin' Baseball

Like Harper, Mike Trout has accomplished everything in baseball aside from a World Series title. In Trout's case, his teams have struggled to make the postseason since 2014. One of the greatest baseball tragedies is the fact that Mike Trout has only played in one postseason series in his legendary career.

#MambaForever @MeLlamoAdrrian Mike Trout only having THREE playoff games under his belt 11yrs into his career is fuckin criminal!!! Mike Trout only having THREE playoff games under his belt 11yrs into his career is fuckin criminal!!! https://t.co/TJEGOWWbmz

"Mike Trout only having THREE playoff games under his belt 11yrs into his career is fuckin criminal!!!" - #MambaForever

In 12 seasons, all with the Los Angeles Angels, Trout has won 3 MVP awards, a Rookie of the Year award, 8 Silver Sluggers, and has been selected to the All-Star team 10 times. Mike Trout will go down as one of the greatest players in baseball history, yet his lack of playoff baseball will forever hurt his case as the best to ever play.

Career stats of Bryce Harper and Mike Trout

While both Harper and Trout have missed time in their careers due to injuries, they have both produced fantastic statistics in the majors.

In 1,407 games, Mike Trout has hit 350 home runs, and 896 RBIs, while also recording 204 stolen bases. His career batting average currently sits at .303

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander



He missed 42 games this season.



Mike Trout has hit HOME RUN #40!! The 3rd time in his career he’s reached that mark.He missed 42 games this season. Mike Trout has hit HOME RUN #40!! The 3rd time in his career he’s reached that mark. He missed 42 games this season. 🐐 https://t.co/Z8iQyR9BKk

."Mike Trout has hit HOME RUN #40!! The 3rd time in his career he’s reached that mark. He missed 42 games this season." - Ben Verlander

Harper, on the other hand, has hit 285 home runs and 817 RBIs in 1,382 games played. He has also stolen 122 bases and sits at a .280 batting average.

Poll : 0 votes