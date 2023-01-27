This spring's World Baseball Classic will feature Miles Mikolas playing for Team USA. Even those who won't be representing their county in the Classic are excited about it. There will be additional at-bats and innings for veterans wanting to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign or young upstarts hoping to make a good first impression because up to 12 Cardinals could miss spring training.

The right-hander for the St. Louis Cardinals finished the regular season with a 3.29 ERA and 12 wins, earning him a spot on the National League All-Star team for the second time. The stacked Team USA squad includes the veteran in addition to his Cardinals teammates Adam Wainwright, Nolan Arenado, and MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

The starting rotation for Team USA now includes Brady Singer, Merrill Kelly, Nestor Cortes, Kyle Freeland, and Adam Wainwright, as well as Mikolas, who is the sixth starting pitcher to make a commitment.

Miles Mikolas aims for a brute performance at the WBC and continues his hot momentum in the 2023 season

Mikolas, the starting pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, has had a fantastic 2022 season, despite his 11-13 record. With 21 quality starts, he ranks among the top 10 in the majors, one better than Sandy Alcantara and one behind Justin Verlander, the likely winners of the NL and AL Cy Young Awards, respectively.

If only he could forget that one complete nightmare in early August in Colorado, Mikolas would be one of just 10 pitchers this season with, at least, 100 innings pitched, a sub-3.00 ERA, and a sub-1.00 WHIP. Mikolas was chosen as an All-Star for the second time in his career.

In 2022, Mikolas was among the Cardinals' most dependable pitchers. Despite missing out on the All-Star Game, he was St. Louis' best starting pitcher for a large portion of the regular season. He even got the start in Game 2 of the postseason Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

