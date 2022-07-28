"They became enamored with my wife" - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas gets candid about his career crossroad while playing in Japan 

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas talked openly today about his baseball career in Japan. Miles has taken a unique career path. He was drafted into the MLB in 2009 and played until 2014. He then moved to Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League, where he played from 2014-2017. He returned to the MLB in 2018 and is once again finding success stateside.

The San Diego Padres selected Miles Mikolas in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut with the Padres against the Miami Marlins in 2012. However, the Padres later assigned him to Triple-A owing to his struggling performance. Next, he was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who then sent him to the Texas Rangers. Finally, in 2014, the Rangers released him.

Miles decided to relocate to Tokyo with his newlywed wife at that point. Mikolas agreed to a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball in November 2014. He agreed to a two-year extenstion at the end of that season.

"Cardinals All-Star pitcher Miles Mikolas has a special place in his heart for Japan. Three years there changed his life." - MLB Players Media

Miles claims his life changed completely after moving overseas. People in Japan are crazy about baseball. His success in Nippon Professional Baseball made him a superstar.

Not only Miles, but his wife Lauren Mikolas also found success in Japan. Her popular lifestyle blog made her a social media celebrity. During there time in Japan, Lauren was invited to top Japanese television shows and authored a book called "Fearless Charm." Miles says there came a point where fans approached his wife for photos and autographs instead of him.

Miles says, "Me and my wife would go places and they (Japanese people) became enamored with my wife."

"'Fearless Charm' (Futabasha). The title of the book is her motto, 'The power to attract Happy with a brave way of life.'" - Weekly Taishu

It is truly a delight to read the couple's success story.

Miles Mikolas' comeback in MLB from NPB is phenomenal

St Louis Cardinals Photo Day

In December 2017, Miles came back to the United States after signing a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

E-MLB @e_MLBnet Reports: Mikolas, 31-13 in Japan, joins Cards - Miles Mikolas, who is 31-13 with a 2.18 ERA the past three seasons in Japan, signed a two-year contract Tuesday with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports. ow.ly/cgNY50fyams Reports: Mikolas, 31-13 in Japan, joins Cards - Miles Mikolas, who is 31-13 with a 2.18 ERA the past three seasons in Japan, signed a two-year contract Tuesday with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports. ow.ly/cgNY50fyams

"Reports: Mikolas, 31-13 in Japan, joins Cards - Miles Mikolas, who is 31-13 with a 2.18 ERA the past three seasons in Japan, signed a two-year contract Tuesday with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports." - E-MLB

Mikolas was chosen for the MLB All-Star Game his first season back, in 2018.

NSU Baseball @NSU_Baseball Congratulations to @lastoneformiles who has been selected to be on the National League pitching staff in the 2018 All-Star Game! Congratulations to @lastoneformiles who has been selected to be on the National League pitching staff in the 2018 All-Star Game! https://t.co/0sieSeVMfu

"Congratulations to @lastoneformiles who has been selected to be on the National League pitching staff in the 2018 All-Star Game!" - NSU Baseball

Miles signed a four-year, $68 million agreement with the Cardinals in February 2019, extending his time with St. Louis.

"Miles Mikolas and family, celebrating a four-year contract extension." - Jennifer Langosch

In addition, Mikolas was added to the this year's National League All-Star Game roster to replace Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes.

Baseball Today @dailymlbtweets



St. Louis Cardinals SP Miles Mikolas has been added to the NL roster for the upcoming All-Star Game!



#STLCards #Cardinals #MLB BREAKING NEWSSt. Louis Cardinals SP Miles Mikolas has been added to the NL roster for the upcoming All-Star Game! BREAKING NEWS 🚨St. Louis Cardinals SP Miles Mikolas has been added to the NL roster for the upcoming All-Star Game!#STLCards #Cardinals #MLB

"St. Louis Cardinals SP Miles Mikolas has been added to the NL roster for the upcoming All-Star Game!" - Baseball Today

Miles hopes to return to Tokyo when his career is near its end to play one more season in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far