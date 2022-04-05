“I accept responsibility for this mistake" - Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino suspended after testing positive for PED, claims it to be a byproduct of fertility treatment

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clomiphene. While Clomiphene is a fertility drug, it is commonly used as a masking agent for performance-enhancing drugs and is banned by the MLB for this reason. Pedro Severino would have been an Opening Day starter for the Milwaukee Brewers but will now miss roughly half the season.

Pedro Severino has been a consistent player since entering the league in 2015. He has a batting average of .235 and is solid on defense as a catcher. The Milwaukee Brewers will certainly miss him in the lineup for his consistency and hope his backup can step up into the role.

Bob Nightengale was the first to report Pedro Severino's suspension, via a tweet.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Milwaukee #Brewers catcher Pedro Severino receives an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Clomiphene. Milwaukee #Brewers catcher Pedro Severino receives an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Clomiphene.

"Milwaukee #Brewers catcher Pedro Severino receives an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Clomiphene." -@ Bob Nightengale

Milwaukee Brewers face uphill battle in National League Central

Brewers will need to be on point in 2022

With their starting catcher out for the first 80 games of the season, repeating as National League Central champions in 2022 just became all the more difficult. While Pedro Severino is not a superstar, losing a player like him who can consistently be counted on is hard to overcome. It's likely the Milwaukee Brewers will start the season with Pedro Severino's backup, Omar Narvaez, behind home plate.

NL Central rivals St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will both be hot on the tail of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. With the Brewers' starting catcher out for the first 80 games of the season, competitors have a chance to get an early lead in the division. It is often said that the best ability is availabilty. If a replacement catcher can step up and prove himself a quality starter, Pedro Severino may return from his suspension without a spot on the lineup.

Bob Nightengale shared a statement via Twitter from Pedro Severino in which he explained why he was taking Clomiphene and announced he would not be challenging the suspension.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Pedro Severino says he was taking medication to treat infertility issues that inadvertently contained Clomiphene, a PED, calling it a mistake Pedro Severino says he was taking medication to treat infertility issues that inadvertently contained Clomiphene, a PED, calling it a mistake https://t.co/dL60a3gsTX

"Pedro Severino says he was taking medication to treat infertility issues that inadvertently contained Clomiphene, a PED, calling it a mistake" - @ Bob Nightengale

With Pedro Severino out at the start of the 2022 regular season, the NL Central has become a winnable division for every team. A slow start for any team could prove fatal to playoff chances.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt