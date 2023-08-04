Within his first 48 hours of joining the Milwaukee Brewers, relief pitcher Andrew Chafin made a significant effort to establish a relationship with the team's supporters.

As they continue their postseason drives, Milwaukee and Arizona traded relievers on Tuesday. The Brewers acquired right-hander Peter Strzelecki from the Diamondbacks in exchange for left-hander Andrew Chafin.

But while speaking to the local media on Thursday, Chafin apparently made quite the first impression, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beat writer Curt Hogg.

"I hear they like their beer around here, so I'm looking forward to that"

In a turn of events, Chafin will never get the chance to play at Miller Park since the Brewers' home field will be known as American Family Field starting in 2021. For the left-hander, moving to one of America's top beer cities will have to suffice.

Andrew Chafin - a 10-year MLB veteran

Chafin is 2-3 with eight saves through 43 appearances in 2023, a 4.19 ERA, a 1.427 WHIP, and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. But as of July 24, when he faced the St. Louis Cardinals, Chafin had a 2.97 ERA, 1.260 WHIP, and a.216 opponent batting average before being hammered for five runs.

Mets Diamondbacks Baseball

Chafin has 10 years of MLB experience after playing with the Diamondbacks for eight seasons. From 2014 until 2020, Chafin spent his debut season with the Diamondbacks, with a 3.68 ERA and 1.318 WHIP.

He split the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons between the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland Athletics, compiling a 2.30 ERA and 1.038 WHIP in his brief journeyman career.

Chafin returned to Arizona in February on a one-year, $5.5 million contract, but he also has a team option for the 2019–20 season for $7.25 million with a $750K buyout. Chafin will be eligible to pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates from the bullpen after the Brewers added him to their active roster on Thursday.