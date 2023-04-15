Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Luke Voit is built for power, not for speed. However, the man mountain got a chance to showcase his jets in the first innings of Friday's game at the San Diego Padres.

With Voit at first base, Brewers third baseman Luke Brosseau smoked a hit down the left field line. As the ball rattled around the outfield corner in front of Petco Park's Western Metal Supply Building, Voit scrambled around the bases and was sent home.

Voit beat the tag of Padres catcher Luis Campuano, and instead of crumbling in a heap on the way back to the dugout, he let out a bellow and pulled open the front of his jersey to expose his muscular chest.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Luke Voit scored all the way from first and was PUMPED Luke Voit scored all the way from first and was PUMPED https://t.co/a1aOKBVSxw

Voit, a seven-year MLB veteran who has played for five different teams, may have finally found a home both physically and spiritually with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wisconsinites, long known for their love of cheese, sausage, and beer are throwing their collective arms around the 32-year-old Voit as one of their own.

Grisham Truther ⭐️ @GrishamTruther @TalkinBaseball_ idk what bro said but flashing the chest moss made me hard @TalkinBaseball_ idk what bro said but flashing the chest moss made me hard

Rhyno @whiterhyno82 @TalkinBaseball_ Needed to celebrate ripping that shirt off @TalkinBaseball_ Needed to celebrate ripping that shirt off 💪

Voit, who came up with the St. Louis Cardinals and was once thought to be the future first baseman of the New York Yankees, became a bit of an MLB vagabond in 2021 and 2022.

He moved from New York to San Diego, before the Padres then traded him to the Washington Nationals. After finishing last season in the nation's capital, he first signed a minor-league and then a major-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Voit never quite hit the way the Cardinals and Yankees had hoped earlier in his career. He is a lifetime .254 hitter with just 95 home runs over seven seasons.

With the Brewers, he is hitting just .208 through seven games so far and has yet to go hard this season. However, he does have two career stolen bases, and one has come already this season. Perhaps Milwaukee is looking to transform him into a speedster.

Voit signed with the Brewers for just $2 million this season. The team does have the option to re-sign him in 2024 if he puts on more displays like Friday night.

Milwaukee Brewers leading the National League Central

Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with Luke Voit #45 after hitting a solo home run

The Milwaukee Brewers entered Friday night with a 1-1/2 game lead in the National League Central with a 9-4 record.

