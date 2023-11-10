MLB teams have started roster preparations for next year with the start of the offseason and one insider reports that the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to make some big changes. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said that the Brewers are looking to trade their biggest chips in the coming weeks, with many teams looking to explore the options available. While it is only the first week of the offseason, there have already been some huge moves in the MLB.

The Milwaukee Brewers had an impressive season in 2023, finishing top of the NL Central with 92 wins. They have also reached the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, an achievement to be proud of for any team. However, the surprise departure of manager Craig Counsell has led to a domino effect that saw the front office be willing to trade even their most valuable players.

Former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes is one of the names with only a year left in his contract and represents one of their biggest trade chips in the market. Another player in a similar contractual situation is shortstop Willy Adames which makes him another obvious candidate. While closer Devin Williams' contract is till 2025, he is also expected to draw significant interest. Rosenthal said on the Brewers after losing Craig Counsell:

"Open to moving virtually any player on its roster.”

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras wins career-first Silver Slugger Award

After an impressive MLB season with the Milwaukee Brewers, William Contreras has been named the NL Silver Slugger at catcher. The Venezuelan had one of the best outputs in the Milwaukee lineup and took home the award for the first time in his career.

He is in elite company as the list of the Silver Sluggers in the NL includes some of the biggest names in the league. Contreras is accompanied by the likes of Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryce Harper.