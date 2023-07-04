Christian Yelich has been a staple in the Milwaukee Brewers lineup since he was traded from the Miami Marlins in 2018. That year, he was an All-Star, National League MVP, Silver Slugger, and National League batting champion.

Since then, injuries have derailed Yelich's success on the field. He fractured his kneecap late in 2019. He has also had to miss multiple games while dealing with a lingering sore back.

These injuries have limited Yelich's power at the plate, but he has found himself again this season. He's hitting .282/.379/.452 with 10 home runs and 19 stolen bases. Hard work isn't the only thing Yelich can attribute to his success. He's changed a few things at the plate from last season.

"It's adapt or die in this league. If you don't adapt, you don't last long," said Christian Yelich.

In May, Christian Yelich changed some things offensively. He changed his approach, eliminated his big leg kick, and replaced it with a toe-tap. In April, he was hitting .284 and turned it around to hit .311 in June for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Paul Molitor (1987) Over his last 32 games, Christian Yelich has 38 hits, 25 walks, and 28 runs scored.Only other times this has occurred in #Brewers history:Christian Yelich (2018)Paul Molitor (1987) Over his last 32 games, Christian Yelich has 38 hits, 25 walks, and 28 runs scored.Only other times this has occurred in #Brewers history:Christian Yelich (2018)Paul Molitor (1987) https://t.co/i7rkVc8Oot

Yelich felt good about his new approach after he homered against the Colorado Rockies on May 4. He's turning back into the player that took the baseball world by storm just a few years ago.

Christian Yelich's resurgence is huge for the Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates

Christian Yelich's resurgence at the plate could not come at a better time for the Milwaukee Brewers. They are in second place in the National League Central with their 46-39 record. They are just a half-game behind the red-hot Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in the last month. The debut of Elly De La Cruz and veteran Joey Votto returning from the IL has whipped Cincinnati into shape.

With Cincinnati playing how they have been, Milwaukee will need to kick it into high gear if they want to keep up. The Reds don't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Aside from Yelich, other players have stepped up this season. Third baseman Owen Miller is having the best season at the plate he has seen in his three-year career thus far.

The Brewers have what it takes to keep fighting for the division. With Yelich's improved approach at the plate and the performances of some surprise players, Milwaukee is not a team to take lightly.

