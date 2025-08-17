"Mini Trevor Bauer" - MLB fans lose it over little leaguer going viral after warning batter of fastball, followed by epic staredown

Sign-stealing in the MLB has never been a bigger issue than it is now. The MLB had to implement the PitchCom service between pitchers and catchers to reduce stealing. However, pitchers calling out their pitches to opposition batters has also become common.During the currently ongoing Little League World Series game between the Honolulu Little League team representing Hawaii and Fairfield Little League team representing Connecticut, the latter's SJ Taxiltardis in the bottom of the second innings, struck out opposition hitter Mason Mitani by calling out a fastball on a 2-2 count.Fans were displeased with the incident, mostly targeting former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer, who made it popular.&quot;Mini Trevor Bauer,&quot; a person wrote.Merica Man @MericaManFLLINK@JomboyMedia Mini Trevor Bauer&quot;I blame Trevor Bauer for this kind of stuff. Even little league isn’t safe,&quot; another fan said.Hayden Jennings @Hjennings23LINK@JomboyMedia I blame Trevor Bauer for this kind of stuff. Even little league isn’t safe&quot;Other team should throw one at his head next at bat,&quot; another fan voice his opinion.Kieran Voss @ZebbaWaxLINK@JomboyMedia Other team should throw one at his head next at bat&quot;I’m sure none of his teammates like em,&quot; another fan said.Tom McGuire @TomMcGuire_12LINK@JomboyMedia I’m sure none of his teammates like em&quot;Lmaoooo buddy you’re throwing 73, not 82. Actin all tough,&quot; a fan tried to troll.Arson Judge appears headed to Giants @howsyamutha69LINK@JomboyMedia Lmaoooo buddy you’re throwing 73, not 82. Actin all tough 💀💀💀&quot;Expect nothing else from Fairfield Connecticut,&quot; a fan said.# @midmetsLINK@JomboyMedia Expect nothing else from Fairfield ConnecticutFormer Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Spring Training in 2020, had made it popular. Bauer called pitches in the fourth inning to the Dodgers' Matt Beaty. He used the traditional signals with his glove to the batter and invited Beaty to hit it. That day, the former MLB starter finished with three scoreless innings in the game.Hector Neris' intentional balk against the Red Sox due to allegations of sign-stealing in MLBIn the game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox on Aug.3, pitcher Hector Neris used a different strategy to minimize any risk of sign-stealing. The Astros reliever Neris balked to advance Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story to third base with Carlos Narváez in the batter's box.“Maybe yes, maybe no, but I wanted to stay concentrated,” Neris had said. “In this situation, I don’t think about it. I want to do what I’m feeling in the moment, and this is the reason I moved him to third.”The incident sparked a face-off between Neris and Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson and eventually benches cleared before the officials stepped in.