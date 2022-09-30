Minnesota Twins fans annoyed with Carlos Correa's statement to the media while not committing to future with team: "Really embracing the cringe-inducing villain role eh?", "How do people like this guy?"

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa still hasn't committed to his future with the team. Correa signed a three-year contract this past offseason with opt-outs following the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Correa's deal is valued at $105.3 for the three years.

With the season coming down to the wire, Correa's commitment to the Twins next year has been a big question. People around the league are wondering if he will become a free agent or not.

"I go to the Dior store. When I want something, I get it... I'm the product here. If they want my product, they've got to come get it", Carlos Correa

"I go to the Dior store. When I want something, I get it… I'm the product here. If they want my product, they've just got to come get it." -Carlos Correa on a potential return to the Twins

Carlos Correa's comments to the media didn't please Minnesota fans. They don't enjoy how the shortstop carries himself.

"Really embracing the cringe-inducing villian role here eh?" one fan suggested,

"How do people like this guy?" another fan asked

Carlos Correa believes that he ranks among some of the best shortstops in the league. He believes that if a team wants him bad enough, they'll make him an offer he cannot refuse. The comments left a sour taste in most fans' mouths as they thought the shortstop's ego was too large.

"Bro just became virtually hated by every baseball fan and player ever",

"Bro just became virtually hated by every baseball fan and player ever"

"Literally could've just said yes or no",

"Literally could've just said yes or no"

"Turns out when you're not cheating it's hard to play baseball. I'd be frustrated if I was a spoiled brat like this."

"Turns out when you're not cheating it's hard to play baseball. I'd be frustrated too if I was a spoiled brat like this."

Some Minnesota fans think that the statements Correa made confirm that he isn't returning to the team next year.

"He's out of here, no chance he stays with the #mntwins",

"He's out of here, no chance he stays with the #mntwins, this gives off bad energy"

"I'm guessing Carlos Correa is really going to opt out right?",

"I'm guessing Carlos Correa is really going to opt out right?"

"Said from day one he'd be a one and done there."

Minnesota Twins fans don't have much faith in the shortstop returning for the 2023 season. If Correa does become a free agent, he will be joining a list of premier shortstops who are set to become free agents.

While Carlos Correa's future is undecided, all eyes will be on Aaron Judge and the Yankees this offseason

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

One of the top shortstops that hasn't signed an extension is Trea Turner. Correa would also be joining fellow shortstops Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts. The shortstop class will be loaded for 2023.

The 2023 free agent market as a whole is loaded with great players. All of the attention will be on Aaron Judge and what the Yankees offer him this offseason. With the quality of free agents available, a lot of teams may look a lot different next year.

