The Minnesota Twins had their offense working in their series against the Chicago Cubs. After losing the series' opening game, the Twins followed up with an 11-1 victory on Saturday to even up the series.

They followed up that impressive victory with an even more impressive one on Sunday. They took a page out of the Minnesota Vikings playbook by putting up 16 runs on Sunday, beating the Cubs, 16-3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Twins combined for 18 hits in their Sunday victory. Seven Minnesota hitters had multiple hits, with Kyle Farmer leading the way with three hits himself.

It was not Marcus Stroman's day on the mound. He only lasted 2.2 innings, giving up six runs on one home run. It was, however, Louie Varland's day on the mound. He went 6.1 innings, giving up three runs and striking out seven batters.

"The totals on the board are correct," one fan tweeted.

"No Cubs no!!!" tweeted another fan.

Minnesota Twins fans can't believe their team's offensive surge over the weekend. They scored a combined 28 runs against the Cubs.

The win improves the Twins' record to 23-18. They now have a 3.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians and a four-game lead over the Detroit Tigers in the division.

Can the Minnesota Twins run away with the American League Central?

Chicago Cubs v Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have looked like the team to beat in the American League Central. Not many other teams are playing inspiring baseball in the division.

The Chicago White Sox have fallen flat to start the season. Many were looking for them to bounce back after a poor 2022 season, but that has not happened. They're 14-28 under their new manager Pedro Grifol.

The Guardians haven't started the season off too hot, either. They've had some troubles in their starting pitching department. Triston McKenzie has been on the IL since the season started with a sore arm. He's started to toss bullpens and is getting ready to start his rehab stint. It could be some time before he's in the rotation, as it'll take him a bit to ramp up.

The American League Central isn't the most competitive division, and the Twins could take advantage of that this season. They're surrounded by great talent and a great manager in Rocco Baldelli. Don't be surprised if Minnesota runs away with the division.

Poll : 0 votes