The long road back from Tommy John surgery continues to be a struggle for Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda.

Maeda lasted just three innings in Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees, giving up 10 earned runs on 11 hits before leaving the mound with a trainer by his side in a 12-6 loss.

Aaron Gleeman @AaronGleeman Kenta Maeda pretty clearly doesn't look right physically.



Seems obvious the Yankees are bunting against him to test his injured ankle, and he also appeared to tweak his back trying to field the bunt(s).



Aaron Gleeman @AaronGleeman Kenta Maeda pretty clearly doesn't look right physically.

Seems obvious the Yankees are bunting against him to test his injured ankle, and he also appeared to tweak his back trying to field the bunt(s).

Laboring heavily throughout the rough outing and struggling to hit 90 mph.

Kenta Maeda was forced from his previous start on April 20 against the Boston Red Sox after taking a hard comebacker off the ankle. He checked out physically to start Wednesday after throwing well in a bullpen session on Monday, according to Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who told reporters after the game:

"There was nothing standing in the way of him pitching, ultimately. It's our job to speculate what's going to happen because we have to plan and prepare for all situations, all these outcomes. He really outperformed what we expected as far as recovery."

However, with the Twins now sending Maeda for an MRI after Maeda complained of muscle discomfort on the top of his right arm Wednesday, Minnesotans are wondering if the 35-year-old hurler is simply too fragile to continue using as a starter.

Mase😎🌲 @MinnyMase @AaronGleeman Should put ober in the rotation and put Kenta in the bullpen

Rene Lavergne @LavergneRene @AaronGleeman I think it's time to put him in the BP and give Ober the chance he deserves!

Many Minnesota Twins fans would like to see Kenta Maeda moved to the bullpen, with Bailey Ober called up from Triple-A St. Paul to replace him in the rotation.

Ober started 31 games for the Twins over 2021 and 2022, performing admirably. He also won a spot start against the Washington Nationals on Monday as Maeda's status following the Red Sox game was determined.

However, Ober was sent back to Triple-A following the start after Maeda was deemed fit to pitch.

Dan Kane @iamdankane @AaronGleeman I completely get sending him out there today, and I respect the grit in trying to fight through. But they've got to shut him down now, right? Unlike the pre-miserables out there, I'm not calling for him to be immediately DFAed. But he's clearly hurt. Shut him down.

Josh Halva @JoshuaDillon13 @AaronGleeman It's cool that he tried to battle but it clearly is not working. Can we just give him a few weeks off now?

With Kenta Maeda still not right after his Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1, 2021, and now with the hurler getting an MRI, Minnesota Twins fans are calling for the team to put him on the injured list to further recover.

In turn, Maeda's absence would open a spot for Ober to once again rejoin the rotation. When Maeda is healthy enough, fans surmise that the bullpen should be his destination.

Mike Kurtz @mkurtz91 @AaronGleeman That stinks for Kenta. I've always liked him. He's a pro's pro. He worked his butt off to get back, and he looked in great physical shape. Hopefully, something minor and perhaps a move to the bullpen when back.

Jay Flower @JamesFlowerIII @AaronGleeman Maybe we should IL him and give him the chance to work his way back in from the minors. The workload just isn't there right now and may seriously need to consider long relief.

Ober is 6-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 151 strikeouts over 32 career starts. He is overqualified for Triple-A, but found himself without a major league rotation spot after Maeda returned this spring. Many fans argue it's time to right that wrong.

Paul @HoosierInMN @AaronGleeman When he's ready, a spot in the bullpen will be waiting for him. That rotation spot is Bailey Ober's this season.

Kenta Maeda's Minnesota Twins contract ends this year

Kenta Maeda of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch.

Maeda turned 35 on April 11. He has been with the Twins since 2020, after pitching his first four MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is in the last season of an eight-year, $25 million contract.

