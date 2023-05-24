Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is laid up once again. This time, the former All-Star shortstop has a foot injury that could land him on the injured list.

According to Dan Hayes, who covers the Twins for The Athletic, Correa had an MRI on his bruised left heel. The MRI showed inflammation, but the team is still hopeful that Correa will be able to play this weekend.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters Wednesday:

"I think we get to Friday and some of our decisions might be made for us."

Carlos Correa missed his second straight game on Wednesday as the Twins defeated the San Francisco Giants. The Giants were one of two teams that agreed to a free-agent contract with Correa this offseason before changing their mind after a physical exam. The New York Mets also pursued and then waved off on Correa.

Eventually, Correa returned to Minnesota on a six-year, $200 million deal that includes a team option for 2029-2032.

So far, the Carlos Correa deal looks like money thrown into a blast furnace for the Twins. The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star with the Houston Astros has looked like a shell of his former self this season.

Through 44 games, the nine-year MLB veteran is hitting a scant .213 with six home runs and 24 RBIs. He has begun to hear boos from Twins fans during home games, although he said that he'd boo himself too given how poorly he has played.

Carlos Correa signed a free-agent contract with Minnesota before the 2022 season. After hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs, he opted out of the deal after one season. He eventually returned to the Twins after teams were scared off by his physical reports.

For Correa's part, he sounds like a player who wants to avoid an IL stint. He told Hayes:

"It's too soon to tell. But obviously I’m staying optimistic. It sucks not being able to play. I want to be out there every single day. But at the same time, I’ve got to look at the long-term effects of this and make sure I get back out there feeling a lot better than I did today. Because today wasn't good enough to play."

Minnesota Twins suffering with underforming, injured Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins bats in front of Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Twins still lead their division, but that's only because the AL Central is the worst division in baseball. Minnesota is barely holding its head above .500 at 26-24 but leads the Central by three games.

