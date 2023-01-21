The Miami Marlins and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a trade. Miami are sending Pablo Lopez and two prospects to the Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez. Nobody is happier with this trade than the rest of the American League Central. Arraez has terrorized the division for four seasons now.

The Minnesota Twins are getting a pitcher who will slot near the top of the rotation. The trade makes sense for Miami, who have a ton of young pitching but not a lot of offense. Arraez will have an immediate impact on the Marlins roster.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is going to the Miami Marlins and right-hander Pablo Lopez is headed to the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Players are being informed right now. More are involved. Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is going to the Miami Marlins and right-hander Pablo Lopez is headed to the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Players are being informed right now. More are involved.

Arraez is coming off a 2022 season where he was voted to his first All-Star game. He was last season's American League Batting Champion, leading the league with a .316 batting average.

This trade hurts Twins fans. Many viewed Arraez as a core member of the organization. They were looking forward to having another year of Arraez alongside Carlos Correa up the middle.

Twins fans took to social media to express their views on the trade.

"What are the Twins doing?" one fan asked.

"I'm gonna miss Arraez a lot," another fan wrote.

Tyler Zed @realTylerZed @JeffPassan What a joke… clean out the whole front office already @JeffPassan What a joke… clean out the whole front office already

Toasted @Toasted_6 @JeffPassan I know the Twins need pitching but trading Arraez is a decision for sure. @JeffPassan I know the Twins need pitching but trading Arraez is a decision for sure.

Acquiring Lopez immediately upgrades the Twins' starting rotation, although that doesn't seem to be enough for fans. They feel like they got fleeced in this trade.

John Nucero @j_nucero @JeffPassan Traded a batting champion for a number 3 on a playoff staff I’m not sure about this @JeffPassan Traded a batting champion for a number 3 on a playoff staff I’m not sure about this

The deal wasn't just a player-for-player trade. The Marlins are also sending the Twins two prospects on top of Pablo Lopez for Luis Arraez. The Minnesota Twins get Jose Salas, who's ranked as Miami's fifth-best prospect, and Byron Chourio, who's Miami's 29th-ranked prospect.

The Miami Marlins may have struck gold with the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners

The Marlins had to make this trade. Arraez is one of the most consistent left-handed bats in terms of contact. He's a lifetime .314 hitter, though he's only played four seasons in the majors.

Much of Arraez's game is limited at the plate, but he is coming off a career-high eight home runs last season. As a team, you're not trading for his power; you're trading for his bat-to-ball skills.

It's undetermined where Arraez will fit into this Marlins' lineup. Luckily for the Marlins, he's a utility man. In 2019, he debuted as a second baseman but since has had stretches where he has played first and third base.

Miami has Jazz Chisholm at second, whom they're excited to see return to action after having his season cut short due to back problems. The team also signed Jean Segura to play the hot corner.

It will be interesting to see where Luis Arraez gets the majority of his playing time next season.

