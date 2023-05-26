Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa wasn't in the lineup much this week as he dealt with foot and heel discomfort many believed would lead to an IL stint.

Correa tested his foot before the team's series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. The slugger felt good, and Minnesota announced that he would return to the starting lineup on Friday.

This is huge for the Twins as they look to continue their American League Central dominance. They hold a two-game lead in the division and want to further that distance to feel comfortable.

While he hasn't started the season off looking like his normal self at the plate, he's still one of the team's leaders. Minnesota is a much different team when Correa is not in the lineup.

"But I was under the impression that his entire foot just fell off," one fan tweeted.

"I'm genuinely surprised since that's not typically an injury that is very comfortable to play on," another fan tweeted.

Minnesota Twins fans are relieved to see Carlos Correa back in the starting lineup. With the way reports were going, the fanbase was expecting a lengthy IL trip for the All-Star shortstop.

It seems the Twins dodged a bullet with Correa's foot for now. We'll have to watch him as he gets through the weekend to see if anything else pops up.

Carlos Correa needs to get it going for the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels

Carlos Correa is struggling at the plate this season. Through 44 games, he's hitting .213/.302/.396 with six home runs and 24 RBIs. This is unlike Correa, who is typically a force to be reckoned with offensively.

He understands what is expected from him and didn't think twice when he was booed by the Minnesota fanbase weeks ago. He's not performing like the $200 million player the team signed in the offseason.

Minnesota won't be able to hold on to their lead in the division if Correa continues to struggle offensively. The Chicago White Sox are starting to put the pieces together after an awful start to the season.

The Cleveland Guardians are also a team that's playing under expectations. With the talent on that team and the managers on that staff, expect Cleveland to figure it out soon.

Minnesota needs to take advantage of the lead it has in the division and stretch it as much as possible.

