Minnesota Twins ink deal with Bally Sports for regional coverage amid Diamond Sports' bankruptcy case

President and club CEO Dave St. Peter confirmed on Monday that the Minnesota Twins have signed a one-year deal with Bally Sports North for the 2024 season. Dave, who called the agreement "a bit of a half-loaf,” retained the broadcasting partner and cleared the telecasting opportunities for the upcoming season, but the club is still looking for more streaming options as one of their goals.

St. Peter declined to comment on the financial side of the deal, but the one-year deal got approval from the bankruptcy court, where the broadcast's parent company, Diamond Sports Group, is trying to avoid liquidation.

"There’s a benefit to the clarity of having a deal. This has been a long and winding road. And at some point, recognizing the calendar, it was important to bring closure for 2024. And for the Twins, the return to Bally Sports North is generally viewed as a positive," St. Peter said to The Athletic.

St. Peter did mention that it was still not what they were on the lookout for, but given the economics and scheduling, they had to decide.

"That said, it’s not a perfect outcome for anyone. It’s a one-year deal for us. Some of it was in our control, much of it was out of our control. Some of it is a product of the bankruptcy system. And as we think about it from our perspective, it’s a balancing act. You balance economics, distribution and production quality and local priorities vs. national priorities," St. Peter added.

What does Dave St. Peter have in mind for the broadcasting future of Twins games?

In an interaction with The Athletic, St. Peter clarified that their primary goal was the expansion of streaming options. Despite being a lucrative telecasting destination, the Twins management only walked away with a one-year deal.

"The disappointing news is we had said very openly that our top priority was expansion of reach of our games," St. Peter said.

"We felt we were in a unique position to deliver on that, considering we were a free agent in the television world. And at the end of the day, we ended up doing a one-year deal on linear distribution only, and we recognize that leaves a growing number of our fans in a place where they’re gonna have a harder time watching our games."

St. Peter also mentioned that he aligns with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's vision for 2025, where the commissioner endorsed the idea of an MLB-supported national package for streaming options.

"There’s a lot of that vision that we really endorse, and are excited about," he said. "And we believe that the future of Twins television, both from a linear side, but also from a D-to-C (direct-to-consumer) side, that there is a bright future in terms of enhancing that reach. So I think we’re confident that certainly MLB provides a very solid option for us in ’25."

