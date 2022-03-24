"Holy S**t" - Minnesota Twins management was as surprised by the blockbuster deal as anybody

The Minnesota Twins have made many significant moves this offseason that have drastically changed their outlook on the upcoming season. This includes trading for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela from the New York Yankees.

While the Yankees trade is significant, by far the biggest move of the offseason for the Minnesota Twins was the signing of Carlos Correa.This signing had many fans across the sport surprised by the move. Apparently, the Minnesota Twins management was just as surprised as anyone.

"I saw an unusual amount of text messages when I woke up," Twins Vice President of Communications and Content Dustin Morse said. "My mind starts racing. I was pretty sure what I thought it was going to lead to, but nobody really said what it was. I quickly went to MLB Trade Rumors and I see 'Twins agree to a three-year deal with Carlos Correa.' It hit me and it was literally a 15-second moment of 'Holy s**t.'" - @ Dustin Morse.

What Carlos Correa brings to the Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa is among the game's top players. Many did not see him going to the Minnesota Twins. The signing makes the Twins a dark-horse candidate to win the American League Central. While the Chicago White Sox are the heavy favorites in the division, don't be surprised if the Twins finish second. They may even compete for the top spot.

Correa provides the Twins with a much-needed bat to go along with star outfielder Byron Buxton. The team should be exciting to watch and are one of the many potential surprise teams to break out this season.

Gary Sanchez is poised to have a breakout season with the Minnesota Twins.

Overall, with the signing of Carlos Correa and the additions of Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, the Twins could potentially make the playoffs this season. The American League is very top-heavy. The expansion of the playoffs could play into the Twins fortunes.

Here is the projected starting lineup for the Twins.

Byron Buxton, CF Carlos Correa, SS Jorge Polanco, 2B Miguel Sano, 1B Gary Sanchez, C Max Kepler, RF Luis Arraez, 3B Alex Kirilloff, DH Trevor Larnach, LF

The Twins will likely need more consistency from their pitching staff, but their lineup is good enough to get in as a wild card. We will continue to monitor what other moves they may make.

