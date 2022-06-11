Watch: Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton hammers his second homer against Tampa Bay Rays, fourth in two days

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is on a roll right now, as he has now hit four home runs in his last two games to put his season total at 17. Buxton launched a home run last night off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis BYRON BUXTON TO THE THIRD DECK OFF GERRIT COLE BYRON BUXTON TO THE THIRD DECK OFF GERRIT COLE https://t.co/loU8hwvxK7

It was absolutely crushed into the third deck at Target Field. His second homer of the night was also off Cole.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis BYRON BUXTON THREE RUN TANK HIS SECOND OF THE GAME FOURTH HOME RUN ALLOWED BY KERMIT COLE BYRON BUXTON THREE RUN TANK HIS SECOND OF THE GAME FOURTH HOME RUN ALLOWED BY KERMIT COLE https://t.co/FGmIoITKTK

Then tonight, he continued his performance with a home run to the upper deck. Buxton is one of the most exciting players to watch in baseball.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Byron Buxton might be my favorite righty to watch hit homers today. They’re all absolute nukes. Byron Buxton might be my favorite righty to watch hit homers today. They’re all absolute nukes. https://t.co/zuW3XmrEjP

Buxton later launched his fourth home run in his last two games. Buxton now has 17 home runs on the season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis What the hell was that swing? I’ve watched this 15 times and I have no idea how that swing resulted in a home run. Juiced balls are back! What the hell was that swing? I’ve watched this 15 times and I have no idea how that swing resulted in a home run. Juiced balls are back! https://t.co/Woh0T55Awr

Buxton is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch in all of baseball when healthy, and it is always fun to watch a player go on streaks like this.

Minnesota Twins continue to surprise many with great start to 2022

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins

The Twins come into their weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a record of 33-26 and a three-game lead on the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Many had picked the Chicago White Sox to run away with the division, but both the Guardians and Twins are outperforming the disappointing White Sox early in the season.

The Twins have one of the deepest lineups in baseball after they signed All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa to a deal this offseason. Between Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Luis Arraez (who is hitting a MLB best .359 coming into play tonight) and Gio Urshella, the Twins have had one of the best offenses in baseball to start the year.

The Twins have been one of the best stories to start the season as both their starting pitching and offense have outperformed many expectations.

