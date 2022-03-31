5 MLB legends who returned to former clubs to finish careers

MLB Opening Day is just eight days away, and there are many storylines to discuss ahead of the season. One of those storylines involves multiple MLB legends returning to their former teams to finish their careers.

Let's take a look at five MLB legends who have either re-signed or signed with the team they started with and plan to finish their careers with them.

5 MLB legends returning home

#5. Zack Grienke, Kansas City Royals, SP

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke is returning to the team that originally drafted him. This offseason, Greinke signed a one-year contract worth $13 million with the Kansas City Royals. Greinke started his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals and was regarded as one of the top young pitchers in the game. Greinke struggled in his first few years, but by 2009 he had established himself as a premier starting pitcher, winning the American League Cy Young Award.

Over the course of Zack Greinke's 18-year career, he has compiled a record of 219-132 with a career 3.41 ERA. He has appeared in six MLB All-Star games, won six Gold Glove awards, and has a Cy Young Award. Greinke has been one of the game's best pitchers over the past decade or so. The star may be entering his final season with the team he started with.

#4. Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals, SP

Wild Card Round - St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Adam Wainwright re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason. Wainwright has played the entirety of his 16-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 40-year-old has gone 184-105 with a 3.35 ERA in his career. This includes three All-Star appearances, two Gold Glove awards, two World Series titles, and five top ten finishes in the National League Cy Young.

Wainwright publicly announced during the offseason that this will be his last year. The Cardinals legend will get plenty of standing ovations as he plays one last season.

#3. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals, C

Wild Card Round - St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Yadier Molina re-signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason and is finishing out his career with the team. Molina is regarded as one of the best catchers of all time and has already announced that this is his final season. The legendary future Hall of Famer will surely get plenty of attention this season as he enters his final year.

#2. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers, SP

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw re-signed this offseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal worth $17 million. Kershaw is one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history and is poised to have another great season with the team he has always been with.

Look for Kershaw to end his career in Dodger blue.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract through the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract through the 2022 season.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract through the 2022 season." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

#1. Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, 1B

St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

The future Hall of Famer is regarded as one of the greatest right-handed hitters of all time. Albert Pujols is now back with the team he started his career with and rejoins his former teammates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

"Albert Pujols' contract will pay him $2.5 million with the #STLCards" - @ Bob Nightengale

Pujols has also announced that he will be playing his final MLB season. It is nice to see him back with the team where he started.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt