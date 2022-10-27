MLB 2023 Free Agency: Will the Astros retain ageless ace Justin Verlander in free agency?

Houston Astros pitching ace Justin Verlander seems immune to aging. At the age of 39, Verlander is the top contender to win the AL Cy Young Award after yet another spectacular season.

Verlander has amassed a record of 18-4 to accompany his ERA of only 1.75. These numbers give him both the highest winning percentage and the lowest ERA in the AL.

"Justin Verlander was FILTHY tonight!" - @ MLB

As the Houston Astros prepare to welcome the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 1 of the World Series this weekend, fans are beginning to wonder how much longer he might stick around. Keep reading to find out what might be in store for Justin Verlander beyond 2022.

Verlander's contract is very simple. Before the 2022 season, Verlander and Astros management agreed on a simple one-year deal worth $25 million. As the star was turning 39 this season, many expected this to be his last season in the MLB.

But nobody, least of the Houston Astros themselves, expected this kind of production from Verlander. He is favored to win the Cy Young award, the third of his career, and would be the oldest pitcher to do so since 42-year-old Roger Clemens in 2004.

The Yankees Boss had recently passed and his children were trying to “save money” they took Sony Gray over Justin because he had 2yrs on his contract n Justin had 1.

Verlander is still beating us and Gray is gone.

"In 2017, Justin Verlander was available for a song and a dance. The Yankees Boss had recently passed and his children were trying to 'save money' they took Sony Gray over Justin because he had 2yrs on his contract n Justin had 1. Verlander is still beating us and Gray is gone." - @ iOnlyTrey_TTV

In 2017, following the expiration of Verlander's former contract, many teams cast him aside, seeing him as past his prime. The New York Yankees, in particular, passed on Verlander, instead opting for a younger arm in Sonny Gray.

Since Verlander will soon be an unrestricted free agent, some other teams could indeed make a play. However, Justin Verlander has been to the World Series four times in the six years since joining the Astros. So, it looks unlikely that he will be in such a promising position with any other team.

Verlander has said that he feels fine and is more than able to pitch well into his forties. Most pundits have stipulated that the most likely scenario is that Verlander re-signs for another two or three years with the Astros.

Justin Verlander hopes to reach World Series glory for the first time

Despite being such a dominant pitcher, Verlander has never won a World Series game. In seven starts in the Fall Classic, he is 0-6. He will look to perform against the Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday before any thoughts of a new contract befall him.

