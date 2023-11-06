MLB 2023 Gold Glove award winners: Complete list of AL and NL fielding standouts

The MLB 2023 season came to an end at Chase Field, where the Texas Rangers won their first franchise World Series title after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5.

Now it's time to switch the focus to the players who did their best on the field in each position for the Gold Glove Awards. The league announced the MLB 2023 season's Gold Glove Award winners on Sunday.

Let's take a look at who won it in the NL and the AL:

NL 2023 Gold Glove Award Winners

C: Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

2B: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

SS: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

LF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

CF: Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

RF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

P: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Utility: Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres

AL 2023 Gold Glove Award Winners

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

1B: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

2B: Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

3B: Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

SS: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

LF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

RF: Adolis García, Texas Rangers

P: Jose Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays

Utility: Mauricio Dubon, Houston Astros

How are the winners decided for MLB 2023 awards?

The Gold Glove Award winners are decided by a combination of votes from managers and coaches. Moreover, it also takes the SABR Defensive Index into account.

The manager/coach vote accounts for 75% of the total votes. The SABR Defensive Index receives the remaining 25% of the votes.

MLB 2023 NL and AL MVP award

The "Big 4" awards, which include the Cy Young, 2023 MLB MVP, Rookie and Manager of the Year, will be announced in the upcoming days.

The finalists for the "Big 4 Awards" will be revealed on MLB Network on Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. ET. The Rookies of the Year will be announced on Nov. 13, followed by the Managers of the Year on Nov. 14.

The 2023 MLB Awards will conclude with the announcement of Cy Young and 2023 MVP Award winners from the two leagues on Nov. 15 and 16, respectively.