When will be the 2023 MLB MVP awards announced? Dates and candidates explored

Now that the offseason is officially upon us, the 2023 MLB MVP Awards will be able to provide some entertainment for fans already looking forward to the start of the 2024 season.

On November 1, the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series to win the franchise's first-ever World Series. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, with his three homers and six RBIs in the series, became the fourth player ever to win multiple World Series MVP honors.

The winners of the 2023 MLB Awards will be determined by the Baseball Writer's Association of America. The "Big 4" awards, which include the Cy Young, 2023 MLB MVP Awards, as well as Rookie and Manager of the Year Awards will be announced to the most fanfare.

One of baseball's most important honors, the Roberto Clemente Award, has already been bestowed,. The Clemente Award is given to a player who has demonstrated outstanding philanthropy, community involvement, and posititve contributions. The 2023 Clemente Award was given to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees before Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field in Arizona.

Many expect the American League MVP Award to go to Shohei Ohtani. Despite missing the final month of the season, the Japanese superstar still managed to finish the year with a league-best 44 home runs. Additionally, the 29-year old maintained the best on-base and slugging percentage in the AL.

In the National League, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is widely expected to lead in voting for the 2023 MLB MVP Award. After rocketing back from a career-threatening injury in 2021, Acuna Jr. finished the season with a .337/.416/.596 slashline. Moreover, Acuna Jr. became the first-ever player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases.

While Acuna and Ohtani undoubtedly lead the field of candidates in the 2023 MLB MVP Awards, there are certainly other names in contention. Corey Seager, the World Series MVP, inked a ten-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers at the start of the 2023 season, setting a franchise record. In addition to hitting a league-best 44 doubles, Seager hit .327/.390/.623 on the year.

In the National League, the race is less tight. However, expect to see Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman finish near the top of the list.

When are the 2023 MLB MVP Awards?

The finalists for the "Big 4 Awards" will be announced at 6 pm ET on Monday, November 6 on MLB Network. Then, starting on November 13, the Rookies of the Year will be announced, followed by the Managers of the Year on November 14. Finally, the Cy Young and 2023 MLB MVP Awards, will be announced on November 15 and 16 respectively to culminate the 2023 MLB Awards.