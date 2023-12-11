MLB 2024: How much do season tickets cost for Los Angeles Dodgers fans?

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a ten-year deal worth $700 million, the team made a long-term investment in its future. Now the owners of the fattest payroll in baseball, the team will need to find ways of offsetting the costs.

In 2023, the Dodgers charged an average of $209 per ticket, which according to Statista, was more than any other team. Now with Ohtani's mammoth contract to take into consideration, the team will look to season ticket sales as a primary source of that income.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shohei Ohtani announces he is signing with the Dodgers." - MLB

Although the Dodgers have not released figures on how much season ticket plans will cost for 2024, their 2023 rates can provide some insight. Last year, tickets ran fans from a low of $1,230 in "value" sections to over $15,000 for more sought-after seating.

As such, the location of the season seats plays the most important factor in determining the price thereof. With a capacity of some 56,000 seats, Dodger Stadium is the second-largest stadium in MLB, just behind the O.co Coliseum, which is the home of the Oakland Athletics.

Several factors combine to contribute to the high ticket prices for the Dodgers. In addition to boasting the superstar talent of Shohei Ohtani, the team also features names like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy. As one of the highest-scoring offenses in baseball last year, season ticket aspirants can likely look forward to a lot more slugging at Dodger Stadium in 2024.

Expand Tweet

"Congratulations to the IRS for signing a 10 year, $364 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers!" - Charlie Light

After playing a pair of games against the Padres in Korea, the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 season will kick off on March 28, with the St. Louis Cardinals coming to town. While Ohtani is expected to be in the batting order, the 29-year-old is not expected to pitch until 2025, owing to recent elbow surgery.

Expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to be MLB's hottest ticket in 2024

In addition to now boasting the likes of Ohtani on their roster, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been able to draw on their cache to boost ticket sales for a long time. As one of baseball's most esteemed and storied clubs, expect the season tickets to be selling quickly.

If you want further information about how to go about that, navigate to the team's website.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.