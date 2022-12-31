The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. The righty was issued a 324-game suspension in April 2022. An arbitrator upheld 194 games of his 324-game suspension.

Bauer was suspended for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. A woman claimed he had assaulted her on two occasions during consensual sexual encounters. He's been on administrative leave since July 2, 2021.

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract in 2021. He made 17 starts for the team before getting into the mess. It's safe to say the Dodgers didn't get what they paid for on this one.

Baseball fans are happy to see the team move on from Bauer. They don't think he's good for the game. They don't want to see him pitching in the majors ever again.

"I don't see anyone touching him. Can totally see him pitching in Asia or Indy Ball somewhere and filing some sort of grievance saying the league collided to keep him out of the game" one fan tweeted.

"No one wanted him in the dugout. A huge, unnecessary distraction" another fan explained.

Some baseball fans don't see him getting a chance in the league again. It would be a bad look for any team that chooses to sign him.

Fans aren't shy about voicing their opinion on Trevor Bauer. They don't think he should get the opportunity to pitch in the league again.

The Los Angeles Dodgers struck out with Trevor Bauer

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could never have predicted this to come about. When they signed him in 2021, they thought they were getting another ace-like pitcher.

In 2020, when Bauer was with the Cincinnati Reds, he had the best season of his career. He led the entire league in ERA, ERA+. WHIP, and H9 (hits per nine.) It was a good enough season for him to win the National League Cy Young Award.

Losing out on Trevor Bauer's starts hasn't hurt the team as much as it would have others. They have one of the most consistent rotations in the league, with Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias. Their pitching coach, Mark Prior, is also one of the best in the game.

If the Dodgers release Bauer, it will be interesting to see if another team takes the gamble on him or not.

