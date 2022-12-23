Due to the absurdly high standards that teams are establishing this offseason, the Los Angeles Angels may find themselves in the most difficult situation possible when Shohei Ohtani enters the market next season.

This offseason's market signings broke records and secured long-term contracts for numerous players. Aaron Judge signed the largest free-agent contract in baseball history with the New York Yankees, costing $360 million over nine years. Three of the top four shortstops on the market have committed to long-term contracts that last at least 11 years and cost at least $280 million.

Any big-market team would likely want Ohtani. They've seen firsthand how he (along with Mike Trout) has protected their cross-freeway neighbors from going under, and it feels like the Dodgers are aiming to fall below some tax levels to position themselves for a big winter next year.

By then, the Angels ought to have new owners. The Mets, Phillies, and Padres are interested in winning games and improving the fan experience.

Shohei Ohtani could break the record by asking for the biggest contract in MLB

Shohei Ohtani could aim for $500 million or more. He is one of baseball's top pitchers and one of its best hitters. He might be tied for the team's quickest player as a bonus.

Even better, Ohtani is more than just a player; he's a sensation and may be history's greatest artist and hitter. He is one of the few athletes who can sell signs and secure sponsorships. He is, in the words of a friend, "a superstar in two countries."

Although Ohtani's bat isn't as powerful as Judge's, it is still far above average. This year, he had a.273/.356/.519 line for an OPS of.875.

This season, he had outstanding pitching as well. Ohtani had a batting average of.203, a WHIP of one, and an ERA of 2.33. He was a strong candidate for the award again this season after winning the AL MVP in 2021. Judge ultimately won because of his historic season, but Ohtani provides much more to any team that contracts him.

A lot of teams will seek him. Given the expectations the market has set this offseason, he'll undoubtedly fetch a record-breaking sum in the winter market.

