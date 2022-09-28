"Amazing to meet one of my families baseball hero" - MLB All-Star Alex Bregman shares a fan moment with HOFer Brooks Robinson at Oriole Park before the veteran's ceremonial first pitch

Houston Astros baseman Alex Bregman was thrilled to meet Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson at Oriole Park ahead of a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 24.

In an Instagram post, Bregman was seen shaking Robinson's hand as he entered the field for the ceremonial first pitch before the game. It read:

"Amazing to meet one of my families baseball hero’s, Brooks Robinson."

Robinson made his first appearance in a game since 2019 and addressed the Orioles faithful before the 6-3 win over the Astros. He said:

“I just want to tell you guys, you absolutely have been thrilling me. I watch all the games. You've been thrilling the people of Baltimore, they've been waiting for this for a while. It really is something."

The occasion was to honor the 45th anniversary of Brooks Robinson's retirement. The veteran spent 23 seasons with Baltimore from 1955 to 1977, holding the record with 16 Gold Gloves awards and 18 All-Star selections. Robinson was also named the American League's Most Valuable Player in 1964.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

Alex Bregman continues to impress after being named American League Player of the Month for August

Alex Bregman's season got off to a slow start with the Houston Astros. However, after a stellar August, the baseman looked rejuvenated on the pitch, winning the award for the third time in his career.

Alex Bregman will be a key player for the Astros in the postseason this year.

The 28-year-old led the American League in on-base plus slugging (1.133), slugging percentage (.681) and runs scored (27), while ranking third in on-base-percentage (.452). He was tied for third in RBI (22), ranked fourth in batting average (.362) and was tied for fourth in home runs (seven).

He continued his fine form with the Astros currently holding a 101-53 record in the AL West. The Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West division title in six years last week after a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the division title, Alex Bregman and the Astros are set to receive a bye from the Wild Card Series round, moving straight to the American League Division Series in the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far