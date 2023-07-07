MLB All-Star Game 2023 Replacements: American League roster updated as selected players miss out due to injury

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is right around the corner, taking place on Tuesday, July 11, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Given the talent surrounding the league this season, it will surely be an exciting game.

Both rosters have been revealed, including the replacement players. Adolis Garcia and Austin Wells are set to replace the injured Mike Trout and Aaron Judge for the American League.

Due to injuries to Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, García and Hays join Randy Arozarena as starters in the OF for the AL. Adolis García and Austin Hays will be starting outfielders for the American League in the #AllStarGame Due to injuries to Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, García and Hays join Randy Arozarena as starters in the OF for the AL. Adolis García and Austin Hays will be starting outfielders for the American League in the #AllStarGame!Due to injuries to Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, García and Hays join Randy Arozarena as starters in the OF for the AL. https://t.co/95Uq8Sn1gR

Adolis Garcia has been on fire during the first half of this season. He is hitting .262/.332/.515 with 22 home runs and a league-leading 71 RBIs. He also leads all outfielders in outfield assists with 10.

Austin Hays is having one of the best seasons of his young career. In 76 games, he is hitting .312/.352/.491 with eight home runs. He's been huge for Baltimore's success this season.

𝙆𝙣𝘽 @kazknowsball The Most Underrated Outfielder in Baseball is an All Star Starter nobody can else deserved this more then Austin Hays The Most Underrated Outfielder in Baseball is an All Star Starter nobody can else deserved this more then Austin Hays https://t.co/hPRbeWk4RM

These aren't the only two replacements on the American League roster. Since Emmanuel Clase declined his invite, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Carlos Estevens will participate in his first MLB All-Star Game.

Baseball fans will not want to miss the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star festivities are a fun break from the competitive nature that follows the game. With the HBCU Swingman Classic, Celebrity Softball Game, Home Run Derby, and the All-star Game, fans are in store for a fun couple of days.

One of the most-hyped events is the Home Run Derby. Expect a monster performance with Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodriguez participating in his home stadium. He will have his hands full as he takes on Pete Alonso in the first round, somebody with a ton of experience in these events.

From the derby to the game itself, the All-Star break is something fans will not want to miss. Given the talent level of both teams, this could be an instant classic.

