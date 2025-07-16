MLB All-Star Game 2025: Scores, results, stats, & more 

For the first time in 95 editions of the MLB All-Star game, a home-run swing-off decided the winner between the American League and the National League after both sides remained tied 6-6 at the end of nine innings.

Thanks to Kyle Schwarber's three home runs, the National League pulled off the win in the swing-off battle. This was their second win in the contest since 2013, but both wins have come in the past three years.

Here's a breakdown of the contest:

MLB All-Star Game 2025: Scores

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final AL 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 2 6 NL 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 6

MLB All-Star Game 2025: AL vs NL scoring summary

Bottom 1st: Ketel Marte delivered a two‑run double to plate Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Bottom 6th: Pete Alonso launched a 367‑ft, three‑run homer (his first All‑Star dinger) to extend the lead to 5-0. Corbin Carroll followed with a solo shot, pushing it to 6-0.

Top 7th: Brent Rooker hit a three‑run homer, cutting the deficit to 6-3. Bobby Witt Jr. added another RBI groundout, making it 6-4.

Top 9th: Witt Jr. doubled in Byron Buxton, then Steven Kwan produced the game-tying run via another RBI.

MLB All-Star Game 2025 Result: Swing-off tiebreaker to decide the winner

With the game tied, the unprecedented swing-off rule kicked in to produce a winner. Three batters from each team got three swings apiece. The event was introduced in 2022 to prevent All-Star Games from dragging into extra innings.

This year, it came into play for the first time in MLB history.

The following players were involved in the swing-off:

AL: Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, Jonathan Aranda

NL: Kyle Stowers, Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso

AL went first at the swing off, and Rooker launched two home runs. NL's Kyle Stowers hit one home run. Then came AL's Randy Arozarena, who homered once. Down 3-1, NL's Kyle Schwarber connected on all three swings for three homers to take a pivotal 4-3 lead.

Now, the onus was on Jonathan Aranda to tie or take the lead for AL. However, he couldn't go deep in all three swings, resulting in the NL side taking a 4-3 win. Due to this, NL's third hitter, Pete Alonso, didn't have to take the plate for the swing-off.

MLB All-Star Game 2025: Who won the MVP?

Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-3 in a home-run swing-off, earning All-Star MVP honors for his clutch performance.

