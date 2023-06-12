MLB All-Star Voting 2023: Current leaders in AL and NL, how to make your pick, and more

The 2023 MLB All-Star weekend is gradually dawning on the fans. MLB has already published Phase 1 of the All-Star ballot, which continues till noon on June 22, 2023. Baseball fans are curious to know who are the leaders in AL and NL, and how to choose their votes on the ballot.

The players have been divided into two groups - American League (AL) and National League (NL). Right now, Ronald Acuna Jr. is the NL leader with 1,086,537 votes. Similarly, Shohei Ohtani is the AL leader with 924,182 votes. However, all this can change in the upcoming days as people will get the opportunity to vote 5 times per 24 hours at MLB.com, the MLB app, and on all 30 MLB team sites.

MLB Communications @MLB_PR Ronald Acuña Jr. of the @Braves & Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels are leading their respective leagues in the first balloting update for the 2023 ASG. The Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot is available now at MLB.com/vote , all 30 Club sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App. Ronald Acuña Jr. of the @Braves & Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels are leading their respective leagues in the first balloting update for the 2023 ASG. The Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot is available now at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App. https://t.co/DJFvIN5qGw

In order to pick their favorite players and vote for them, baseball fans need to go to MLB.com or the MLB app or on all 30 of the MLB club sites and then head to the MLB All-Star voting sections. Once they reach there, they can select their favorite players from each league and each position. However, there must be three outfielders. Moreover, pitchers cannot be voted on.

After phase 1 ends on June 22, 2023, the top two vote receivers in each league and the top six outfielders will be revealed to the fans. Then, the top overall vote receiver in each league will be considered a starter. Then Phase 2 will begin on June 26, 2023. Here, fans will vote between the top two vote receivers to decide who will start. Phase 2 will end on June 29, 2023, and the winners will be revealed on the same day. The full 23-team rosters will be revealed on July 2, 2023.

It is expected that voters will be able to choose for their favorite players and vote accordingly.

Best players on the 2023 MLB All-Star ballot

Several players have come up in Phase 1 of the 2023 All-Star voting ballot

Several players have received a lot of votes in Phase 1 of the 2023 MLB All-Star votes. However, the best ones among them are as follows:

American League (AL)

Shohei Ohtani (Angels) - 924,182 votes

Aaron Judge (Yankees) - 844,965 votes

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays) - 775,221 votes

Marcus Semien (Rangers) - 707, 712 votes

Mike Trout (Angels ) - 598,918 votes

Yordan Alvarez (Astros ) - 571, 986 votes

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) - 545,976 votes

Matt Chapman (Blue Jays) - 475,322 votes

Adley Rutschman (Orioles) - 460, 496 votes

National League (NL)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves) - 1,086,537 votes

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) - 775, 503 votes

Mookie Betts (Dodgers) - 676,491 votes

Sean Murphy (Braves) - 603, 501 votes

Luis Arraez (Marlins) - 509, 092 votes

J.D. Martinez (Dodgers) - 412,373 votes

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) - 410, 122 votes

Orlando Arcia (Braves) - 406, 509 votes

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks) - 367,348 votes

These are the best players available in Phase 1 of the MLB ballot. However, these votes can change anytime because of the fans and their favorite players.

