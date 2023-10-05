Wednesday's matchup between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Rays at Tropicana Field was a tale of two narratives. In the pivotal wild card Game 2, Texas ace Nathan Eovaldi and rookie sensation Evan Carter delivered exceptional displays, leading the Rangers to victory.

On one end, there was Nathan Eovaldi making a formidable return from injury. On the other, there was rookie Evan Carter, just a few weeks into the big leagues, who delivered a standout performance.

Former MLB player Mark DeRosa took a deep dive into the performances of both players. Talking about Eovaldi's incredible pitching performance against the Rays, DeRosa said:

"The numbers don't lie."

Eovaldi emerged from the IL on Sept. 5 and has since been on a mission to reclaim his prime form.

His resurgence was evident as he masterfully deployed his fastball on either side of the plate and had the Rays batters struggling with his splitter.

Further, DeRosa praised Carter's control of the strike zone as well.

"He was the difference-maker yesterday," DeRosa said.

Carter's plate discipline and patience breathed life into the Texas lineup.

Both Texas players performed admirably in the wild card Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It seemed that Nathan Eovaldi had finally recovered from his forearm strain. The ace consistently hurled around 96mph. Through the initial six innings, Tampa did not manage to get more than one runner on base.

Though Eovaldi showed signs of fatigue in the seventh, allowing three hits and a run, his performance was commendable. He struck out eight and gave up no runs in the earlier innings.

Wednesday saw Evan Carter's prowess in full swing as well. He slammed his maiden career home run, propelling the Rangers to a 4-0 lead. The young player’s contribution was instrumental in the Rangers' eventual triumph.

Texas clinched a decisive 7-1 win over the Rays, winning the wild card series. They will play against the Baltimore Orioles for the ALDS.