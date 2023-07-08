The Boston Red Sox faithful must be satisfied with their team's performances as they have found some good form right from the start of this month. After their win against the Oakland A's, Jared Carrabis took to Twitter to celebrate their accomplishments in his own way.

The Boston Red Sox had a healthy 5-1 lead in the seventh innings of the game before A's batter Seth Brown halved the lead with a two-run home run. Brown hit Nick Pivetta on the very first pitch to go yard for a flyball toward right center.

This followed up a Shea Langliers double in the previous at-bat off a fielding misjudgment in the outfield by Jarren Duran.

It didn't matter much in the end as the Red Sox scored two more runs to restore the 4-run lead and took the game 7-4. After the game, MLB analyst Jared Carrabis shared his thoughts on Boston's recent run:

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Red Sox are so bored of winning that they’re giving up home runs just to feel something. The Red Sox are so bored of winning that they’re giving up home runs just to feel something.

Manager Alex Cora is satisfied with Boston's hot streak of form

The win against the Athletics marks Boston's sixth win in seven games after suffering three losses against Miami Marlins. Their series win against the AL-West leading Texas Rangers followed up a series sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays coming into last night's game.

Manager Alex Cora was impressed by his team's efforts of letting anything easy against Oakland. After the game, he spoke about the roster's inability to win against lower-ranked teams whereas performing well against stronger teams:

“Everybody’s making a big deal out of that, right? We’re playing good against great teams and struggle against teams under .500,” Cora said. “We just want to play good baseball. We know when we do that we’re a good team."

Boston will be hoping to continue their form as they look to take two more games against the A's, who dropped to a 25-65 record.

