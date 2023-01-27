The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have made the 2023 Subway Series something every MLB fan will be eagerly waiting for. The Bronx Bombers and the Mets' unit from Queens splurged huge amounts of cash to bolster their rosters this offseason.

People have already started to discuss the pros and cons of the signings made by both teams and who will be the best New York team this year.

The Mets had the backing of one of the wealthiest owners in the sports industry, Mr. Steve Cohen. Their city rivals weren't too far behind in flexing their muscles, spending big with strong backing from Hal Steinbrenner and Bryan Cashman.

Both teams understood the responsibility of preserving the rich heritage of their ball club and took effective measures to conserve it.

Randy Miller and Bob Klapisch discussed who had the best unit overall going into the 2023 season.

"I like the Yankees’ rotation better because I think Verlander and Scherzer are both real risks to break down or be less effective because of their age" - Randy Miller via nj.com

It's fair to say that Miller's point is pretty valid. The Mets' latest acquisition, Justin Verlander, and their veteran starter, Max Scherzer, are both aging. They are amazing on paper but may have a difficult time keeping themselves fit for most of the season.

The Yankees acquired a supreme starter in Carlos Rodon and signed Tommy Khanle. They will both pair up with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino. Without a doubt, given their average age and experience, they seem to possess a better bullpen.

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are going to produce an amazing Subway series

When it comes to the rivalry between the Mets and the Yankees, the back pages of the city's tabloids have always been a blatant indicator of success and failure. The tri-state region's boroughs, suburbs, and counties will now all have playground contests to choose the winner. The success of attracting the pre-teen market is critical to the future of baseball in New York.

Rod 💫 @theyankscenter that time rizzo told lindor to stfu that time rizzo told lindor to stfu https://t.co/WB9bIeMqes

"That time rizzo told lindor to stfu" - theyankscenter

The Vegas Fever Podcast @vegasfeverpod Subway Series Moment 🏟



Roger Clemens throws a sharp deadly "rocket" at Mike Piazza during the World Series in 2000, then proceeds to say he thought it was the ball. If that was the case he should have thrown the sharp object to Tino Martinez. Subway Series Moment 🏟Roger Clemens throws a sharp deadly "rocket" at Mike Piazza during the World Series in 2000, then proceeds to say he thought it was the ball. If that was the case he should have thrown the sharp object to Tino Martinez. 🚆 Subway Series Moment 🏟 Roger Clemens throws a sharp deadly "rocket" at Mike Piazza during the World Series in 2000, then proceeds to say he thought it was the ball. If that was the case he should have thrown the sharp object to Tino Martinez. https://t.co/hSRpJIGhJx

"Roger Clemens throws a sharp deadly "rocket" at Mike Piazza during the World Series in 2000, then proceeds to say he thought it was the ball. If that was the case he should have thrown the sharp object to Tino Martinez" - vegasfeverpod

Of course, the Yankees and Mets once faced off in a World Series. The Yankees won the 2000 World Series after defeating the Mets in five games for their third straight championship.

It will be interesting to observe how the contest plays out this time and to see which management's efforts results in success in 2023.

