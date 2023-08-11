As we near the final month of the MLB regular season, the debate about this year's NL MVP has started to pick up pace and one analyst believes Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers is the most deserving candidate.

Among the front runners for the award this season are Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson. MLB.com analyst Rob Parker believes that Betts stands above the others thanks to his defensive versatility.

According to him, what makes him stand out from the rest of the MVP contenders is his defensive display this season. Betts has played in multiple positions this season, including the outfield as well as shortstop and second base, and has delivered when needed. Parker told MLB.com:

"He's a tremendous all-round player... He can play short, he can play second, he can run the bases. What can't he do?"

Mookie Betts was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in the 2014 season. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best hitters in the league, making the All-Star team six times while winning the World Series twice and also being named the AL MVP in 2018.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season and has been one of their best players since.

The former AL MVP has had a great season with the Dodgers this year. He has contributed 31 home runs so far and has an average of .283 in the season. As a result, the Dodgers find themselves at the top of their division, with one foot already in the postseason.

Mookie Betts continues hitting streak in win vs Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers recorded another victory against the Colorado Rockies in their series opener on Thursday.

While Max Muncy's solo homer and RBI walk earned the runs for the Dodgers, Mookie Betts took his hitting streak to 15 on the night, the longest in the majors.

If he continues to perform at this level, it seems only a matter of time until he bags another MVP award.