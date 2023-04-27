Fernando Tatis Jr. recently caught the attention of the baseball world during Wednesday's showdown between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Park.

The Padres went on to win the match 5-3, but what caught the attention of many was Tatis Jr.'s dance in response to some taunts from the spectators. Many fans have expressed their approval of the shortstop's response to the fans.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is making his comeback to the MLB after serving a 80-match suspension for a failed drug test in August 2022. The incident was a low point in the player's career, which the fans have not yet forgotten.

While he has made a slow start to the 2023 MLB season, there is no doubt of the talent that Fernando Tatis Jr. possesses. He was ranked as one of the top three prospects in baseball by MLB Pipeline and has won two Silver Slugger Awards and was named an All-Star in 2021.

During the game against the Cubs, spectators were heard chanting, "You do steroids," at the shortstop who responded by dancing in front of them. Many fans and analysts have applauded his actions, which subdued the chants and added a comical angle to the situation.

Others hoped that Tatis Jr. could move on from past allegations and not turn into the villain that some see him as. Some analysts even drew parallels with legend Alex Rodriguez, who was suspended from the 2014 season for similar charges and went on to carry the 'bad guy' image for a long time.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis wrote:

"You’re not that guy, Fernando. Don’t let the hate turn you heel. Be the good guy."

Fernando Tatis Jr. will hope to pick up the slack and the Padres hit top gear

Fernando Tatis Jr. made a major contribution in the San Diego Padres' win against the Chicago Cubs and will be happy with the progress he has made so far. He hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, which gave the Padres the lead in a tight game. He then extended the lead further with an RBI single which took the score to 5-3 for the night.

While the Dominican has faced some pretty harsh criticism since his return from suspension, he will soon change their perception if he continues his progress in this way. The Padres next face the Cubs in the final game of the series and will hope to pick up a win.

