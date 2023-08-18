Aaron Judge has been a ray of hope in an otherwise poor season for the New York Yankees. However, one MLB analyst believes the captain should shoulder some of the blame for the team's current situation.

The Yankees find their postseason hopes in tatters after a couple of disappointing weeks following the trade deadline. In a recent episode of "Baseball Night in New York," analyst Sal Licata criticized Judge for his injuries and fitness this season.

Aaron Judge started the season very well, picking up where he left off in 2022 and quickly taking the home run lead in the league. However, the Yankees were overly dependent on him and failed to win games when he didn't have a good day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Judge was placed in the IL for a prolonged period due to a toe injury, the Yankees steadily fell down the AL table as no one stepped up to take charge.

Sal Licata had a hot take on the situation and said the following:

"He deserves some blame for the Yankees' struggles. He is the reason the Yankees are where they are right now."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With less than two months of the season left, the Yankees find themselves underperforming even with Aaron Judge fit and playing.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees' have to redeem themselves in the series against the Red Sox

The struggling New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox over the weekend and it might be their best chance to mount a late charge this season.

This weekend's series against the Boston side may be their last and realistic chance of making a late push, but it will be a tough journey if they are to make it. NY stands at 60-61 and bottom of the AL East.

The good news is that after the Red Sox, they have the 55-67 Washington Nationals, a very winnable series. If they can string together wins in their next two series, there is still a slim chance that the New York Yankees can make a playoff push.