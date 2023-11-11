MLB analyst Jon Morosi said on Friday that he doesn't expect starting pitcher Aaron Nola to return to the Philadelphia Phillies for the next MLB season. The right-handed pitcher became a free agent at the end of the season and is expected to be on the radar of several teams across the league. Morosi believes Nola's camp would explore their options in the market for potential deals before considering a return to Philadelphia.

Aaron Nola was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2014 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in the next season. Since then, he has slowly established himself in the team's bullpen and is currently one of the best starting pitchers in the country. Nola last signed a $45 million, four-year contract with the Phillies in 2019, which has now expired, thrusting the ace into free agency.

Nola is currently one of the hottest properties in the MLB market. The 30-year-old ace has entered free agency in a market that has very few starting pitchers, who are in high demand across the country. Despite struggling in the MLB this season with a disappointing run, he remains a reliable starter, which many teams across the board are looking to sign. Hence, MLB Network's Jon Morosi believes that the pitcher will evaluate all his options before considering a return to Philadelphia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't get the sense that the Phillies and [Aaron] Nola are at all close on a reunion. In fact, I think it's quite the opposite."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who are the potential suitors for Aaron Nola?

While most people in the MLB world believe starting pitcher Aaron Nola is unlikely to return to the Philadelphia Phillies, who then are potential suitors for his signature this winter?

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes that the ace will be in high demand in the market. According to Jon Heyman, Nola's camp are looking for a contract worth $200 million. It certainly looks like Nola has a few good years left in him and many big teams are on the lookout for a starting pitcher. The likes of the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox and the San Francisco Giants are reportedly few of the teams likely to approach the player.