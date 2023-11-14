MLB analyst believes Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray are among favorites for Braves switch

The Atlanta Braves are in need of bolstering their starting rotation and free-agent names like Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray have popped up as the favorite choices to go with. Both pitchers were closely linked to the organization by MLB Analyst Jon Morosi.

Perhaps the more obvious choice of the two is former Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola, who entered free agency for the first time in his career. Nola has been the ace for the Phillies for the past few seasons, but moving to Atlanta will be a few hours closer to his hometown of Baton Rouge where he played baseball in high school.

Nola also has close ties to Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz who was part of the Phillies organisation from 2016 to 2018. The 31-year-old has expressed his intention to stay in Philadelphia but if those contract talks fall, the Phillies will suffer a lot losing their ace to their division rivals, the Braves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sonny Gray is a similar caliber starter who also entered free agency. The 34-year-old is one of the contenders for the AL Cy Young Award this year after a stellar season on the mound with the Minnesota Twins recording the second-lowest ERA in the league with 2.79 and fifth-lowest opponents batting average with .225.

Speaking on the MLB Network's "Hot Stove", Analyst Jon Morosi said about the probable Braves pitcher:

"A couple names have really emerged as strong possibilities for the Atlanta Braves... Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray."

Expand Tweet

Probable contract offers for Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray

Looking at his prowess and maturity on the mound, Nola is reportedly expected to be offered a contract around the $150 million mark for a period of six years. He would become one of the highest-paid players on the roster.

Sonny Gray is reportedly expected to be offered $90 million for a period of four years as he is approaching the twilight years of his career at age 34.