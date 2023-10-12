After entering the postseason with one of the best records in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers looked like a shell of themselves in the NLDS. One of the betting favorites to make it to the World Series, Los Angeles was eliminated from title contention in three straight games by the up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks.

Following their quick exit from the postseason, many have looked ahead to the upcoming offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and what changes may be made. One of the main storylines for Los Angeles will be the pending free agency of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who has been heavily linked to the team.

Although Shohei Ohtani has been arguably the best and most exciting player over the past few seasons, the fact that he will not pitch in 2024 has raised some questions surrounding his fit with the team. While the Dodgers will undoubtedly be in on the bidding war, some believe that the club's issues cannot be solved by only adding Ohtani.

"I know everybody is clamoring for this guy, they're looking at him as the savior" ...but 'they need more than Shohei' says @DodgersNation" - @FoulTerritoryTV

In a recent episode of the hit baseball media channel Foul Territory, their guest from the site Dodgers Nation explained that Shohei Ohtani, while effective, will not be enough to save the team on his own.

One of Los Angeles' biggest issues not only this postseason, but the regular season as a whole was its pitching. Although it has talented pitchers, the rotation struggled to remain healthy, while starter Julio Urias has had his own issues with remaining on the field.

So, while signing Shohei Ohtani to a contract that some experts have predicted could reach as high as $600,000,000 will undoubtedly help the franchise, they certainly have other holes in their roster that they need to address.

A closer look at some of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers hitting free agency

It remains to be seen how the club will approach the offseason, but they will certainly have the opportunity to completely rebuild their roster as a number of players are either set for unrestricted free agency or have options in their contracts.

"Dodgers starting pitching staff is fine so long as Lynn is replaced with a quality free agent and Kershaw is healthy for 2024 and resigned. One quality addition is all they need there. Its hitting where they need dramtic upgrades for playoff runs." - @DarinBass4

One area that could look completely different next season is the pitching rotation. Both Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias are set for unrestricted free agency, whereas veteran Lance Lynn has an $18,000,000 club option that may not be exercised by the team. With a number of pitchers from other teams hitting the open market, it will be interesting to see where Los Angeles goes from here.