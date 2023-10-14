Shohei Ohtani's potential move seems to be impacted by the Los Angeles Dodgers' early exit in the NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers were swept in the postseason matchup despite another 100-win regular season.

Ohtani is heading into free agency after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He was in the last year of arbitration with the franchise, and despite numerous individual accolades, team success has eluded him, as the Halos were unable to reach the postseason. That has prompted an imminent move away from the team.

Many teams are lined up to acquire Shohei Ohtani. One of the primary suitors remain the Dodgers who are known to dish out big-money contracts on select players. As per MLB Analyst for SNY TV John Harper, Ohtani's most obvious choice should be the Dodgers.

However, the pressure is now on the franchise to get the deal done, as they need to increase their roster depth.

"It puts a lot of pressure on the Dodgers to get that done. We know they didn't spend a lot of money last winter. Everybody thought they were saving it for Ohtani.

"There's a feeling he wants to stay in the West coast and the Dodgers makes a lot of sense. So the Dodgers need to go out and spend whatever it takes to get Ohtani," Harper said.

Dodgers to face competition from New York Mets for Shohei Ohtani

All is not lost for the New York Mets, who despite one of the worst seasons in franchise history, are still one the contenders to sign the Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani.

Steve Cohen laid out the biggest payroll in league history this year. As results didn't go their way, he was forced to sell off certain players. That has made some space in the Mets' account to go big for Ohtani.

As per Harper, the decision rests with the two-way-player if he wants to leave the West coast and move to a bigger market like New York.