Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics have agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal, pending a physical. Fujinami is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher coming over from Japan's Nippon league. He's a three-pitch pitcher, possessing a 100 MPH fastball, a splitter, and a slider.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani and Fujinami were in the same draft class. Fujinami was a highly-touted pitching prospect when he was in high school. He made the jump to the Nippon League straight from high school and shined.

"At a time in his career, was viewed as being as electrifying as Darvish or Ohtani," said Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Fujinami posted a 2.75 ERA in 137 2/3rd innings in his first year with the Hanshin Tigers. He went on to make the All-Star team for the first four years of his professional career.

While he excelled for the first couple of seasons in the Nippon League, he ran into some command issues later on. Shintaro Fujinami bounced between Nippon's minor and major leagues over the next couple of seasons.

One thing that is interesting regarding Fujinami is that he has a ton of experience coming out of the bullpen as well as being a starter. Last season, he made 10 starts and six relief appearances, posting a 3.38 ERA with 65 strikeouts. The Oakland Athletics are getting a pitcher they can throw in under any given circumstance and feel confident.

Signing Shintaro Fujinami is perfect for the Oakland Athletics

This is a low-risk signing for the club that could end up paying out big. If Fujinami continues his command issues, Oakland can move him to the bullpen without having to worry about developing him into a reliever. If he excels, however, he could make for a great trade piece to help strengthen the club's farm system.

The Athletics not being a contender takes a lot of pressure off Shintaro Fujinami to adapt to the big leagues. They share a division with the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, who are ready to shake up the American League West.

It'll be interesting to see how Shintaro Fujinami fares against major league hitters.

