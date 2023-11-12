Juan Soto is almost sure to be San Diego Padres' next big trade. According to ESPN reporter Buster Olney, Soto will "100% be traded by the Friars. The possible destination for that trade might be New York as the Yankees are reportedly locked in on acquiring his services. A number of analysts are predicting the same fate as the offseason wears on. However, NY Post's Jon Heyman reports the Yankees are yet to open talks for the player despite their admiration.

Juan Soto was signed by the Washington Nationals as an international free agent during his teenage years. The Dominican was a crucial part of the Nationals' 2019 World Series roster following up from his rookie campaign in 2018 where he finished second for the NL ROTY award. Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres during the 2022-23 season.

Soto is expected to head into unrestricted free agency following the 2024 season. He is supposed to earn $33 million in arbitration during the season. With the Padres looking to reduce their franchise record payroll, it is quite plausible of them to trade the 25-year-old.

A number of teams look to be in contention for signing Juan Soto and dealing with his $30 million salary for next season. The New York Yankees have been linked for quite some time as they look to sign high-potential hitters after they let go of numerous long-term players during the Trade deadline and through waivers.

MLB analyst Matt Vasgersian spoke about Soto being the perfect fit for the Yankees roster on MLB Network's Hot Stove.

"He would be a great Yankee," Vasgersian said.

San Diego Padres facing a stiff rebuild after damp 2023

Juan Soto's trade can be part of a bigger rebuild for the San Diego Padres as they face a tough 2024 campaign. The team has faced some financial issues recently in handling the huge payroll they had dished out in 2023. It is reported that the management took a loan of $50 million to pay off a few cash commitments to players under contract.

They are on the lookout for a new manager and even a strong pitching staff after a number of players including the likes of Blake Snell and Josh Hader chose to head into free agency.