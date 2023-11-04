Despite their early exit in the postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain the frontrunners to acquire the services of Shohei Ohtani.

After playing with the Los Angeles Angels for six seasons, Ohtani will entering free agency following his final season of arbitration with the team. Although he has received many individual awards, team success has evaded him as the Halos failed to make it to the playoffs in any season. The two-way player seems to be moving away from the organization as a result.

Meanwhile, the LA Dodgers had another 100-win season but they were very much exposed when they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Fans have voiced their opinions about a battered roster that needs some change.

Speaking about the situation, MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal expressed his belief that the Dodgers fanbase will be satisfied with the X-factor that Ohtani brings, which is something that the franchise desperately needs.

"The Dodgers, I believe, still are the favourites for Ohtani. And beyond that they need Ohtani. The Dodgers are in a position where they have won all these division titles, have had all these postseason appearances yet the only World Series they had won was in the shortened 2020 season.

"And it seems to me that a portion of their fanbase, I don't know what percentage is kinda bored and kinda needs some sizzle... So I still see them as a force in the division and the force for Ohtani," Rosenthal said.

Shohei Ohtani's two-way option to only come in 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation is washed out, and they have a need to inject some strong talent.

Under normal circumstances, Shohei Ohtani's signing would have also helped them as the 29-year-old is a revered starting pitcher. But injuries have meant that Ohtani will not be able to pitch for the 2024 season. He would have to recover for after his Tommy John surgery.

This may come in the way of the Dodgers going all-out for the generational player.