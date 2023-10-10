Ever since making his MLB debut in 2019, Yordan Alvarez has been rightly viewed as one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball. However, his performance in the early goings of the Houston Astros' 2023 postseason campaign has seen Alvarez take it to the next level.

In Game 2 of the Astros' ALDS set against the Minnesota Twins, Alvarez went yard twice after hitting another dinger in the first contest. By virtue of just two game, the 26-year old is already having the single-best postseason of his young career.

"Yordan Alvarez hits his 3rd home run of the #ALDS for the @Astros" - MLB

A native of Cuba, Alvarez inked a deal with the Astros in 2019 after defecting. In 2023, Alvarez agreed to terms with his team on a new, $115 million, six-year contract extension.

Last season, Yordan Alvarez posted a .613 slugging percentage, second only to New York Yankees stud Aaron Judge in the entire MLB. The 2019 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner also put up a 1.019 OPS, also second only to Judge.

In 2023, Yordan Alvarez spent significant time on the IL, limiting him to just 114 games, a career low for a full season. Despite the shortened campaign, Alvarez still managed to hit .293./.407/.583 with 31 home runs and 97 RBIs.

In Game 3 against the Minnesota Twins, Yordan Alvarez recorded his fourth hit of the 2023 postseason with a double. In response to the red-hot Astros outfielder, MLB analyst Jared Carrabis gave his take.

Carrabis, a massive Boston Red Sox fan, cautioned opposing pitchers against intentionally walking Alvarez. With the young Cuban popping off extra base hits left and right, Carrabis' logic was that by walking him, opposing pitchers would ensure that he only took one base.

"Do pitchers understand that if you intentionally walk Yordan Alvarez in the postseason, you’re allowing at least one fewer base to him than if you decide to pitch to him?" - Jared Carrabis

Now with a commading 4-0 lead in Game 3, Alvarez and the Astros appear to be close to putting the Twins in a stranglehold. With their cross-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, also looking poised to put the O's to sleep, the ALCS could very possibly be a Lone Star State duel.

Yordan Alvarez is just one part of what makes the Astros amazing

Alvarez has an uncanny ability to turn any sort of pitches into extra bases, and demonstrates superlative power. However, as we all know, baseball is a team sport. In addition to Alvarez, Astros' hitting is underpinned by stars like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Jose Abreu, and a host of others. Unfortunately for opposing pitchers, walking Alvarez will only increase the odds of his equally potent teammates driving him home to score