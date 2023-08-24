On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that Shohei Ohtani will not be pitching any more this season. The Japanese superstar suffered a UCL tear that will limit him to just hitting for the remainder of the season. The news opens up all types of questions regarding Ohtani's future and his next contract.

The 2021 American League MVP has been one of the league's most dominant players over the previous three seasons. He is set to become a free agent at the end of this season and is in line to become baseball's most expensive player. Some experts predict his next contract could hit as high as $500-$600 million.

The injury setback has cast doubts on whether teams will be willing to break the MLB record for a player who is limited to the designated hitter position. Until now, Ohtani had played both ways and offered teams something truly unique. Two players for the price of one.

MLB analyst Eduardo Pérez believes there will still be plenty of interest for the Japanese star. Teams, however, may add certain conditions to protect themselves.

"I think we're going to see one of the most creative contracts in the history of the game," said Perez

The former professional player was speaking on MLB Network Radio and believes clubs could consider a shorter contract term for the Angels slugger.

Despite the injury, Pérez believes Ohtani still has a lot to offer. He is a global icon and one of the faces of the league. Ohtani can attract fans to the ballpark and his value from a marketing standpoint cannot be underestimated.

On top of all that, Ohtani is still capable of hitting 50-60 home runs per season.

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is on track for his second AL MVP Award this season

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds

Shohei Ohtani is a shoo-in for his second MVP trophy this season. His numbers and contributions have been outstanding in 2023.

Ohtani has an impressive .304 average and a .405 OBP. He leads the league in home runs (44) and OPS (1.069).

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been mentioned as possible destinations for Ohtani. It will be interesting what type of contract we see put forward for Ohtani after his UCL tear injury.