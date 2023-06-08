The Boston Red Sox lost their second game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday after a disappointing performance from their defense. The game ended 5-2 in favor of the Guardians after the Boston lineup failed to produce the goods. MLB analyst Jared Carrabis compared the Boston team's inefficiency to "The Fly" episode from Breaking Bad as they failed to show up for the game.

Spirits were high among the Boston supporters at the beginning of the season after they started Spring Training with a bang, going undefeated for more than a week. However, things have not turned out the same in their MLB campaign this year. With over 60 games of the season already played, the Red Sox find themselves at the bottom of the division with one of the worst records in the country.

The Boston outfit started the game on the front foot, taking a 1-0 lead early in the first inning thanks to a Rafael Devers RBI single. After the Guardians leveled the score in the second, the Red Sox took the lead again, this time thanks to some sloppy defensive play from the Cleveland infield.

However, that was the end of Boston's scoring as the Guardians went ahead to take the lead in the fourth and end the game in the fifth inning thanks to an RBI double from Jose Ramirez. MLB analyst Jarred Carrabis compared Boston's performance on the night to "The Fly" episode from Breaking Bad, as the players looked like they were on strike against their team.

"If you missed the game tonight, you didn’t miss anything. It was like The Fly episode in Breaking Bad," said Carrabis.

The Boston Red Sox continue to struggle despite ray of hope from debutant Chris Murphy

The Boston Red Sox called up Triple-A starting pitcher Chris Murphy to make his MLB debut ahead of the series against the Cleveland Guardians. While he was not used in the first game, he came on as a reliever on Wednesday and showed plenty of promise from the mound. Murphy pitched 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and allowed only two hits and walking one. He was the only ray of hope in a dismal performance from the Boston team.

