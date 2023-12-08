According to MLB expert Jon Morosi, Shohei Ohtani, the best two-way sensation in baseball history, is visiting Toronto to meet with the Blue Jays management. Since the end of the 2023 season, Ohtani's name has been in the mix both in the offseason and free-agent markets.

"Sources: Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today. A representative of his agency, CAA, would not comment when asked about Ohtani’s travel plans. At this hour, Ohtani does not have a signed agreement with any MLB team" - jonmorosi

The Blue Jays had been in the mix to sign Shotime. But, if Jon Morosi's news is correct, Ohtani may meet with the Blue Jays management in Toronto. He previously did with the Mets and is stipulated to do so with other ballclubs. These latest developments come as a blow to the frontrunners, the LA Dodgers, who have long been touted as the only team that could land the two-way sensation.

Initially connected to Toronto on November 30, the designated hitter/starting pitcher is currently the top free agent. Considering what allegedly transpired on Monday, however, what was first perceived as a dark horse chase of Ohtani has taken on a lot more realism.

"Wild day of Shohei Ohtani rumors: Ohtani has not made a decision to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, or any team, as of yet" - BNightengale

A schedule complication prevented Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins from attending the Winter Meetings in Nashville; instead, he conducted his press conference via Zoom. John Schneider, the manager, likewise rescheduled his Monday media appearance for Tuesday. Despite being the busiest gathering of all the league's decision-makers in one location, Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, was not in Nashville either.

The Blue Jays hope to do the impossible by signing Shohei Ohtani this offseason

The Blue Jays, Dodgers, Giants, Angels, and Cubs were all participating in the bidding as per the latest developments. Given Ohtani's private personality and his free agency, it's not impossible to find a dark-horse suitor who has been under the radar up until now. It's thought that the Blue Jays and Shohei Ohtani met this week at the team's spring training facilities in Florida.

The 29-year-old Ohtani will revolutionize any lineup he is a part of. A hitter with a career line of 274/.366/.556, his offensive output has improved very efficiently over the years in the MLB.

