MLB analyst brutally slams Red Sox after 'absolutely pathetic' series loss vs White Sox

MLB analyst and avid Boston Red Sox fan recently put the squad on blast as they were walked-off in the Game 2 of their three-game fixture against the Chicago White Sox, 3-2. This came off the back of an 11-1 shellacking two nights ago at the hands of the Southsiders. In effect, the squad has effectively dropped the series to the AL Central bottom-dwellers.

With the victory over the Red Sox, the Southsiders moved up to fourth place in the AL Central, overtaking the Minnesota Twins. As for the visitors, they now own a 7-9 card and third place in the competitive AL East.

"There's low points and then there's getting walked off by the Chicago White Sox to lose a series to them. Absolutely pathetic," said Carrabis.

Carrabis went on social media site X to lambast the team he supports for their poor performance as of late. The podcaster and media personality even went as far as calling it "pathetic."

The Red Sox established a 2-0 lead courtesy of Ceddanne Rafaela's RBI triple and Romy Gonzalez's RBI single. However, after starter Richard Fitts exited the game due to pain in his throwing shoulder in the sixth, the team fell apart.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Luis Robert Jr. tied the game with a two-run shot for his first home run of the season. Three innings later, Brooks Baldwin walked-off the visitors and claimed the series win via an RBI single that brought home Robert.

Boston Red Sox try to avoid embarrassing sweep against White Sox

At the moment, the Boston Red Sox are on the precipice of getting swept by the Chicago White Sox. Not since the September 24-26, 2024 series against the Los Angeles Angels have the White Sox recorded a sweep.

Former White Sock Garrett Crochet is scheduled to make his fourth start for Boston. He currently hold a 1-1 record with an impressive 1.45 ERA. The White Sox, meanwhile, will rely on the talents of Shane Smith. The righty has a 1.54 ERA in two starts this year.

Needless to say, Boston's bats need to come alive as they've only put together three runs against the White Sox across two games.

