Japanese star Masataka Yoshida is on a roll for the Boston Red Sox in the MLB this season. The rookie is on a 13-game hitting streak and has exceeded the expectations of fans and analysts alike.

While many rival executives criticized GM Chaim Bloom for the five year, $105.4 million he offered the Japanese outfielder, they have all been proven wrong in the first month of the season.

Masataka Yoshida was one of the most talented Japanese players who was posted by the Orix Buffaloes at the end of last year and the Boston Red Sox were willing to gamble on him by offering a huge, long-term contract.

He has been one of the most potent hitters in the Japanese league, with an average of .327, 133 home runs and 467 run batted ins (RBI) in his seven seasons in the league. Still, while many have criticized the Red Sox front office for overspending on a player who has never played in the MLB, he is proving all of them wrong.

While he struggled in the first few weeks of the season, Masataka Yoshida has gone 2-for-5 to raise his batting average to .303 this season while on the longest active hitting streak in MLB. He was slashing .167 when his streak began on April 20 against the Minnesota Twins, but his recent form has seen the Red Sox go on a five-game winning streak. He is starting to prove that he is worth the money that GM Chaim Bloom paid to get him to Boston.

Speaking about the situation, MLB analyst Jared Carrabis wrote on Twitter:

"It’s becoming more apparent by the day that all of the anonymous baseball executives who criticized Chaim Bloom for the Masataka Yoshida contract are just a bunch of broke boys who were salty that they couldn’t sign Yoshida themselves."

.515 SLG (3rd) Masataka Yoshida amongst AL Rookies;.303 AVG (1st).391 OBP (1st).906 OPS (1st)30 H (1st)6 2B (1st)5 HR (2nd)21 RBI (2nd)18 R (2nd).515 SLG (3rd) https://t.co/uMjdHHGEGL

Masataka Yoshida leading the Red Sox charge to once again be competitive in the MLB

The Boston Red Sox have strung together five wins in their last five games, which has seen them climb above the New York Yankees in the AL East table with a 18-14 record. Japanese rookie Masataka Yoshida seems to have hit his stride in the MLB and is winning hearts across the country, starting in Boston.

While many fans and analysts did not expect him to be a constant pull hitter, he has surprised everyone with his versatility and adaptation to the MLB and is starting to look like a solid buy for the Red Sox.

