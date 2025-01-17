  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB analyst claims "Ketel Marte is not a 1-trick pony" slugger, picks the Diamondbacks star to rival Fernando Tatis Jr. in fashion

MLB analyst claims "Ketel Marte is not a 1-trick pony" slugger, picks the Diamondbacks star to rival Fernando Tatis Jr. in fashion

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jan 17, 2025 12:20 GMT
Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates a two-run home run as he runs the basses against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium (Source: Getty)
Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates a two-run home run as he runs the basses against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium (Source: Getty)

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has been named the No. 1 second baseman for the third time in six years by MLB's The Shredder Top 10 rankings.

The 31-year-old infielder is coming off an impressive season with Arizona and is earning a reputation as one of the most underrated players in the majors. Discussing The Shredder's results on MLB Network, analyst Mark DeRosa gave his take on Marte's strengths as a player and his likeness with Fernando Tatis Jr.:

"He was once a guy that was looked at as super utility. They were running him out in the outfield. Finally, they said no. Torey Lovullo sticks him at second base every day, and his offence has gone throuogh the roof.
also-read-trending Trending
"And the big thing about him is he's not a one-trick pony. The 36 bombs and leading in on-base percentage, he hammers everything. It's not just the heater. He'll take the breaking ball out. He hits from both sides of the plate and can make the argument that next to Fernando Tatis Jr. He night wear the best uniform."

Ketel Marte was signed by the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 2010 and made his major league debut five years later. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2016 season and has since established himself as a regular in their lineup.

While Marte is well known for his defensive versatility, his offensive numbers have gone up greatly since moving to second base. Last season, he led the league's second basemen in home runs, OBP, WAR, OPS+ and slugging percentage. After another strong season with Arizona, he could aim for new heights this year.

Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte wins SnakePit MVP award for the second time

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte received the SnakePit MVP award for the second time in his career last week. Given out by popular Diamondbacks website AZ SnakePit, these awards include other categories like Pitcher of the Year and Unsung Hero.

Having won the award for the first time after his heroics in 2019, Marte recorded 36 home runs, 95 RBI and .372 OBP to take the award this year. He has become a crucial player for the Diamondbacks and will play a huge role for them in the upcoming MLB season.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी