MLB analyst claims "Ketel Marte is not a 1-trick pony" slugger, picks the Diamondbacks star to rival Fernando Tatis Jr. in fashion

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has been named the No. 1 second baseman for the third time in six years by MLB's The Shredder Top 10 rankings.

The 31-year-old infielder is coming off an impressive season with Arizona and is earning a reputation as one of the most underrated players in the majors. Discussing The Shredder's results on MLB Network, analyst Mark DeRosa gave his take on Marte's strengths as a player and his likeness with Fernando Tatis Jr.:

"He was once a guy that was looked at as super utility. They were running him out in the outfield. Finally, they said no. Torey Lovullo sticks him at second base every day, and his offence has gone throuogh the roof.

"And the big thing about him is he's not a one-trick pony. The 36 bombs and leading in on-base percentage, he hammers everything. It's not just the heater. He'll take the breaking ball out. He hits from both sides of the plate and can make the argument that next to Fernando Tatis Jr. He night wear the best uniform."

Ketel Marte was signed by the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 2010 and made his major league debut five years later. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2016 season and has since established himself as a regular in their lineup.

While Marte is well known for his defensive versatility, his offensive numbers have gone up greatly since moving to second base. Last season, he led the league's second basemen in home runs, OBP, WAR, OPS+ and slugging percentage. After another strong season with Arizona, he could aim for new heights this year.

Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte wins SnakePit MVP award for the second time

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte received the SnakePit MVP award for the second time in his career last week. Given out by popular Diamondbacks website AZ SnakePit, these awards include other categories like Pitcher of the Year and Unsung Hero.

Having won the award for the first time after his heroics in 2019, Marte recorded 36 home runs, 95 RBI and .372 OBP to take the award this year. He has become a crucial player for the Diamondbacks and will play a huge role for them in the upcoming MLB season.

